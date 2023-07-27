  1. Skip to content
Greece: Evacuations ordered after blast in ammo warehouse

12 minutes ago

Residents were ordered to evacuate after explosions took place near a major military base in the coastal town of Nea Anchialos.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UUBk
DW News "Breaking"

Authorities have ordered residents in several villages in central Greece to evacuate after an explosion in an ammunition warehouse.

The explosions took place at an ammunition dump in the region of Volos, officials said.

A blaze in the region reached the warehouse, triggering a series of explosions that shattered windows in surrounding areas.

"Part of the ammunition warehouse at the air force barracks in Nea Anchialos is on fire and an explosion has taken place," said Yannis Artopios, a spokesman for the fire department told news agency AFP.

He said seven planes and three helicopters were already on site to put out the fires in the region.

The air base is some 20 kilometers or 12 miles from the city of Volos, where the blasts were loudly heard.

The air force said the site, about 6 kilometers north of the airbase, had been evacuated well in advance and no injuries were reported.

No one was hurt in nearby villages either, authorities said. Several residents had been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

State ERT television showed some residents and visitors heading for a small local port so they could be evacuated by sea, while others were preparing to leave by car.

rm/rs (Reuters, AFP)

Go to homepage