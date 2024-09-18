  1. Skip to content
Google wins legal battle against EU over €1.5 billion fine

September 18, 2024

After years of back and forth, the EU's General Court has annulled a hefty fine it was ordered to pay over how it displayed advertisements.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kkNR
A smartphone open to the Google startpage
Image: Andrew Matthews/empics/picture alliance

The General Court of the European Union ruled in favor of Google on Wednesday, saying it did not need to pay a €1.49 billion ($1.67 billion) fine.

The case stretches back to 2019, when the European Commission said the US tech giant was violating competition regulations by prioritizing its own shopping links in its search results.

Google had argued that it had brought its practices into accordance with EU rules years ago.

"The General Court annuls the Commission's decision in its entirety," the judges said in a statement.

More to follow...