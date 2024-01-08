Golden Globes 2024: 'Oppenheimer' wins big

Christopher Nolan’s "Oppenheimer" scored five honors, while box office hit "Barbie" was left disappointed. Here are the other big wins from the night.

"Oppenheimer" — Christopher Nolan's historic drama about the inventor of the atomic bomb — bagged the Golden Globe for best drama on Sunday

The blockbuster movie took home five prizes in total, including best score and acting wins for protagonist Cillian Murphy and antagonist Robert Downey Jr.

On the television series front, "Succession" dominated the show claiming best drama series, and acting wins for stars Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen.

HBO's 'Succession' revolves around the ageing owner of a powerful global media and entertainment conglomerate and his children, vying for power Image: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

"The Bear," about the struggles of owning a restaurant, won best TV comedy and road-rage saga "Beef" won the same in limited series.

Roughly 300 entertainment journalists voted on the awards as part of the new organization created in the last year after enduring an ethics and diversity scandal for several years. These memberships are from 75 countries around the world and 60% racial and ethnic diversity.

'Barbie' comes up short

Barbie, the other half of last summer's "Barbenheimer" phenomenon, ended up with just two prizes. It won the award for best song and a newly created trophy for box-office success.

"Barbie", which was the leading film heading into the night with nine nominations, ended up with just two prizes. It won the award for best song and a newly created trophy for box-office success.

Barbie was 2023's highest-grossing film, earning more than $1.38 billion at the box office worldwide.

"We would like to dedicate this to every single person on the planet who dressed up and went to the greatest place on Earth, the movie theaters," said Margot Robbie, the film's star and producer.

Why Barbie Matters To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Poor Things;" starring Emma Stone, won the award for best musical movie or comedy. Stone plays a deceased woman revived by scientists, who then runs off with a lawyer on an adventure.

The award ceremony was a cause for extra celebration after a turbulent year for Hollywood, which saw the film industry crippled by strikes.

For decades, the Golden Globes has started the award season, and has been a preliminary platform for the industry to campaign for the Oscars. Voting for the Academy Award nominations begin this week, with the awards ceremony to take place on March 10.

mk/wmr (AFP, Reuters)