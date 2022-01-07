Global Teen: Namibia

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Dubi Gawusas is from Namibia and has six sisters. When she's older, she wants to become a teacher or a pilot.
Young refugees in Syria who have to go scavenging instead of attending school.
In the 50th episode of The 77 Percent we meet strong women inspiring change: In South Africa, teenagers are using the power of social media to fight back against sexual violence.
Research on the current state of MIL in sub-Saharan Africa is hard to come by. A new study by DW Akademie focuses on the young generation’s media-related skills in six countries.
