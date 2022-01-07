 Global Teen: Namibia | Global 3000 - The Globalization Program | DW | 08.01.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Global 3000

Global Teen: Namibia

Dubi Gawusas is from Namibia and has six sisters. When she's older, she wants to become a teacher or a pilot.

Watch video 03:18

More in the Media Center

DW Global 3000 l Bio Südafrika Regenize Müll

South Africa: The 'recycling evangelists' 07.01.2022

++++Nur zur abgesprochenen Berichterstattung++++ Japan / Senioren / WDR Mann beim Baum schneiden

Japan: Retirees retrain 31.12.2021

Global Snack Indonesien / DW Kerak Telor

Global Snack: Kerak telor from Indonesia 31.12.2021

The Globalization Program

Global 3000 - The Globalization Program 31.12.2021

More from Global 3000 - Millennium Teens

Global 3000. Global Teen Südafrika / DW Nala Chengwe-Pupp ist 15 Jahre alt, lebt in Südafrika und liebt alles, was mit Kunst zu tun hat.

Teenager dreams in South Africa 01.10.2021

Magazin Global 3000 (12.07.2021) Global Teen Indonesien Galang Rajendra Rabbani ist 12 Jahre alt, kommt aus Indonesien und will Fußballer werden.

Indonesia: A youngster dreaming of soccer glory 17.07.2021

Dominikanische Republik: Global Teen / DW Wesley Pyrame Thomas kommt aus der Dominikanischen Republik und liebt Basketball und Musik. VPMS HighRes Schnappschuss

Dominican Republic: Global Teen 07.05.2021

GlobalTeen Brasilien, Pedro

Global Teen from Brazil 12.03.2021

More from Global 3000

The Globalization Program

Global 3000 - The Globalization Program 08.01.2022

Alleskönner Algen - eine „Wunderwaffe“ gegen den Klimawandel? Lebensmittel, Dünger, Plastik - Algen können all dies nachhaltiger machen und darüber hinaus Kohlenstoff binden.

Algae: A green climate solution? 08.01.2022

Oluwaseyi Moejoh will Nigeria sauberer machen. Das afrikanische Land erstickt im Müll. Nicht einmal die Hälfte aller Abfälle werden eingesammelt, nur ein Bruchteil recycelt.

How a student tackles Nigeria's environmental problems 08.01.2022

*** Bitte nur in Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung verwenden *** Rakan versucht alles, was er im Müll findet, zu Geld zu machen. Es ist seine einzige Chance als Geflüchteter, im Norden Idlibs Geld zu verdienen. Die Halde ist Sammelbecken der Schwächsten in einer Krisenregion, die sonst nicht viel zu bieten hat.

Syria: Children scavenging in landfills 08.01.2022

Read also

*** Bitte nur in Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung verwenden *** Rakan versucht alles, was er im Müll findet, zu Geld zu machen. Es ist seine einzige Chance als Geflüchteter, im Norden Idlibs Geld zu verdienen. Die Halde ist Sammelbecken der Schwächsten in einer Krisenregion, die sonst nicht viel zu bieten hat.

Child waste pickers in Syria 07.01.2022

Young refugees in Syria who have to go scavenging instead of attending school.

DW Sendung | The 77 Percent Ausgabe #50

South Africa's youth fight back against gender-based violence 19.02.2021

In the 50th episode of The 77 Percent we meet strong women inspiring change: In South Africa, teenagers are using the power of social media to fight back against sexual violence.

DW Akademie, MIL Index, Media and Information Literacy, #mediadev

The MIL Index Study: An assessment of MIL in six African countries 23.10.2020

Research on the current state of MIL in sub-Saharan Africa is hard to come by. A new study by DW Akademie focuses on the young generation’s media-related skills in six countries.