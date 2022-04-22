 Global Teen from Mozambique | Global 3000 - The Globalization Program | DW | 29.04.2022

Global 3000

Global Teen from Mozambique

Siara Anacilia from Mozambique is 15 years old and loves music. She wants to be an engineer and earn enough money to support her parents.

Watch video 02:32

The Globalization Program

Global 3000 – The Globalization Program 22.04.2022

A new monsoon forecast system will enable farmers to plan ahead – and enjoy superior harvests

New monsoon forecasts in India 15.04.2022

One way of curbing climate change could be taking CO2 from the atmosphere and storing it underground

Carbon capture: Is it genuinely feasible? 15.04.2022

Audrey S-Darko is helping farmers in Ghana improve their sugar harvests and benefit the environment

Sustainable sugarcane production in Ghana 15.04.2022

Galapagos / Umweltschutz / WDR Plastik in der Natur Bilder aus der DW-Sendung Global 3000

Saving the Galapagos Islands' natural paradise 29.04.2022

Bio Ghana / Crowdfunding / DW, Schild am Weg Bilder aus der DW-Sendung Global 3000

Crowdinvesting for a greener Ghana 29.04.2022

Planet A / Green Desert / DW, Grünfläche in Wüste Bilder aus der DW-Sendung Global 3000

Protecting the planet against desertification 29.04.2022

Global Teen - Nepal / DW Aastha Panday ist 17 Jahre alt und lebt in Kathmandu. Ihr Wunsch ist es, Zahnärztin zu werden.

Global Teens: What does poverty mean? 22.04.2022

The Globalization Program

Global 3000 - The Globalization Program 29.04.2022

Favela Brasil Xpress – Brasiliens Paketdienst in den Elendsvierteln Beschreibung: Der Zustellservice Favela Brasil Xpress ermöglicht die Paketzustellung in Brasiliens Favelas. Rechte: Nur für diese Berichterstattung! Copyright: DW

Brazil: A delivery service to the favelas 22.04.2022

Sachets – das Geschäft mit Indonesiens Armen Beschreibung: In Indonesien sind Sachets allgegenwärtig. Für die Produzenten ein ertragreiches Geschäft – auch auf Kosten der Umwelt.Rechte: Nur für diese Berichterstattung! Copyright: DW

Indonesia: The single sachet problem 22.04.2022

Arbeitsmigranten – asiatische Billigpflücker in Portugal Beschreibung: Portugal: Arbeitskräfte aus Asien hoffen auf ein besseres Leben in Europa. Doch sie zahlen einen hohen Preis Rechte: Nur für diese Berichterstattung! Copyright: DW

Exploited Asian fruit pickers in Portugal 22.04.2022

Planet A / Green Desert / DW, Grünfläche in Wüste Bilder aus der DW-Sendung Global 3000

Protecting the Planet Against Desertification 28.04.2022

Desertification is threatening the livelihoods of about a billion people worldwide. It's fueled by human-driven global warming. But its effects can be reversed with regenerative farming and regreening practices.

Global Teens: Send us your video

Global Teens: Send us your video 17.03.2022

Grab your phone, strike a pose, answer the questions below and upload your video here. As a little reward we have a surprise for you!

Das friedliche Dorf in der Negev-Wüste Beschreibung: Israel: In einem kleinen Dorf im Negev leben Menschen unterschiedlicher Konfessionen friedlich zusammen. Rechte: Nur für diese Berichterstattung! Copyright: WDR

Israel: The Peaceful Village in the Negev 14.01.2022

Whether Jews or Muslims, children and adults of different backgrounds live together peacefully in a little village in the Negev Desert.

Secondary school student Jackline Bosibori, 17, holds her newborn daughter inside their home in Lindi village within Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi SEARCH KENYA LOCKDOWN PREGNANCIES FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH WIDER IMAGE FOR ALL STORIES.

Africa: COVID lockdowns blamed for increase in teenage pregnancies 13.09.2021

Lockdowns and other restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus crisis have led to a rise in teenage pregnancies in Africa. Aid organizations are warning of a regression in girls' rights to education and health.