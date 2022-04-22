Global Teen from Mozambique

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Siara Anacilia from Mozambique is 15 years old and loves music. She wants to be an engineer and earn enough money to support her parents.
Desertification is threatening the livelihoods of about a billion people worldwide. It's fueled by human-driven global warming. But its effects can be reversed with regenerative farming and regreening practices.
Grab your phone, strike a pose, answer the questions below and upload your video here. As a little reward we have a surprise for you!
Whether Jews or Muslims, children and adults of different backgrounds live together peacefully in a little village in the Negev Desert.
Lockdowns and other restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus crisis have led to a rise in teenage pregnancies in Africa. Aid organizations are warning of a regression in girls' rights to education and health.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version