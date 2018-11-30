 Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 concert held in Johannesburg for African development | News | DW | 02.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 concert held in Johannesburg for African development

Beyonce, Ed Sheeran and Pharrell were among the stars who took to the stage in South Africa to raise awareness for global poverty. Chancellor Angela Merkel's message offering good prospects for the future was beamed.

Alexander De Cross speaking at the Global Citizen event

Global Citizen was co-founded ten years ago by Australian Hugh Evans and partnered by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation as well as a variety of NGOs. On Sunday, the stars turned out for a big concert in the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In a message beamed on screen during the event, Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Germany wanted to work with Africa to offer its young people good prospects for the future. 

"With this in mind, we have just launched the Development Investment Fund here in Berlin," Merkel said. "We hope to raise up to a billion euros through this fund."

Germany will make available €63 million ($71 million) to the International Fund for Agricultural Development over the next three years. 

The concert was broadcast live and is the latest in an annual series aimed at drawing attention to social issues, including access to health care, clean drinking water and women's rights.  

Global commitments 

Over the last seven years, millions of people supporting Global Citizen have sent emails, tweets, petition signatures and phone calls with the aim of ending extreme poverty by 2030.   

Since 2012, nearly 16 million actions have helped generate commitments and policy announcements estimated to be worth over $37.9 billion.

Last year's concert was held in Hamburg, the first one to be held in Germany, whose government last year pledged to reach and maintain the UN target for development aid.

Pledges came in throughout the day, including from Canada whose Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent a message with a pledge for education for women and girls:

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here. 

DW recommends

G20 Hamburg: Stars on stage at Global Citizen Festival

On the eve of last year's G20 summit, musicians including Coldplay, Shakira and Pharrell Williams are coming to the Global Citizen Festival stage in Hamburg to call on politicians to be more active against global poverty. (05.07.2017)  

WWW links

DW newsletter registration

DW newsletter registration  

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 