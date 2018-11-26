 Glitz - and gossip - at the German Press Ball | Lifestyle | DW | 26.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Lifestyle

Glitz - and gossip - at the German Press Ball

Media stars rubbed shoulders with politicians and journalists at the yearly gala event. Former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder made a return with his latest wife but CDU leadership candidates were conspicuously absent.

  • Bundespresseball (Bundespresseball/Ulf Büschleb)

    Grab your tux and gown, ball season has begun

    German Press Ball

    One of the first balls of the season takes place late November. The German Press Ball welcomes some 2,500 politicians, media representatives and celebrities to its glamorous annual gala in Berlin. The 2018 edition saw political and journalistic foes again put their differences behind on the dance floor. The ball was held in Bonn for many years but moved to the new capital Berlin in 1999.

  • German Press Ball in Bonn in 1969 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Grab your tux and gown, ball season has begun

    65 years of Germany's biggest press party

    The German Press Ball initially took place in the small spa town of Bad Neuenahr, but was moved to the country's then-capital, Bonn, in 1959. Pictured here is the ball in the Beethovenhalle concert hall in 1969 - complete with horn-rimmed glasses, beehive hairdos and simple sheaths. After reunification, the German government completed its move to Berlin in 1999; the ball followed that same year.

  • Semperopernball 2014 (Kongressbild.de)

    Grab your tux and gown, ball season has begun

    Semper Opera Ball in Dresden

    Germany's most prestigious ball is the Semper Opera Ball in Dresden, next held on February 3, 2017. The 2,500-guest event brings together celebrities and members of high-society, and is even broadcast live to thousands of spectators outside the opera house. One highlight is the opening choreographed performance by 100 debutantes, pictured here.

  • Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender at the Ball des Sports 2013 (imago/Sven Simon)

    Grab your tux and gown, ball season has begun

    Sport Ball

    While the German Press and Semper Opera Balls both include charity raffles, the Sport Ball in Wiesbaden was designed to raise money for the foundation that financially supports high-performance athletes in Germany. German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier is pictured with his wife Elke Büdenbender at the event, which will draw some 1,600 invited guests on February 4, 2017.

  • Sven Hannawald and girlfriend Melissa at the Ball des Sports 2016 in Wiesbaden (Imago/Sven Simon)

    Grab your tux and gown, ball season has begun

    Germany's fittest and fastest

    Former German ski jumper and gold-medalist Sven Hannawald is pictured here with his girlfriend Melissa at the 2016 Sport Ball in Wiesbaden. Proceeds from the ball go to the Deutsche Sporthilfe, a private organization that financially supports Germany's high-performance athletes so they can pursue their athletic careers full-time. Over 750,000 euros (more than $800,000) were raised this year.

  • Debutate performance opening the Vienna Opernball 2016 (picture-alliance/GEORG HOCHMUTH/APA/picturedesk.com)

    Grab your tux and gown, ball season has begun

    Vienna Opera Ball

    While a handful of important balls are held in Germany, Vienna is by far Europe's ball hub, holding dozens each year. The most famous among them is the Vienna Opera Ball, which dates back two centuries and is next scheduled for February 23, 2017. Here, the dress code is strict: long gowns for women and tails for men. Pictured is the highly anticipated debutante performance of the Viennese waltz.

  • Kim Kardashian and Richard Lugner at the Vienna Opera Ball 2014 (picture-alliance/dpa/EPA/H. Pfarrhofer)

    Grab your tux and gown, ball season has begun

    Kim in Vienna

    Kim Kardashian clearly didn't participate as a debutante, but she was a guest at the Vienna Opera Ball in 2014, which regularly draws top stars - because Austrian business man Richard Lugner (right) pays them. Kardashian later complained that Lugner was treating her poorly and that a comedian in blackface tried to imitate her now-husband Kanye West. It was likely Kim's last ball visit.

  • Protests at the Akademikerball in Vienna, 2015 (Joe Klamar/AFP/Getty Images)

    Grab your tux and gown, ball season has begun

    Vienna Academic Ball

    Not all balls are simply merry events. The right-wing populist FPÖ party took over the organization of the Vienna Academic Ball in 2013. Previously known as the Ball of the Viennese Union of the Incorporated, the event's connections to far-right politicians from around Europe has drawn protests for years. Not only debutantes, but also Viennese police will stand ready on February 3, 2017.

  • Jägerball in Vienna (picture alliance/APA/picturedesk.com/H. Neubauer)

    Grab your tux and gown, ball season has begun

    Hunters' Ball (Jägerball) in Vienna

    Nearly a century old, the Hunters' Ball in Vienna is unique because guests show up in traditional garb: dirndls for the ladies and hunters' suits for the men. The event was founded in 1905 by the Green Cross charity organization to support hunters' and their families who were in need. The next ball is set for January 30, 2017, and tickets start at just 30 euros ($32).

  • Medical Doctors' Ball in Vienna (Imago/SKATA)

    Grab your tux and gown, ball season has begun

    Medical Doctors' Ball in Vienna

    The 67th Vienna Medical Doctors' Ball is scheduled for January 17, 2017. This time it's marked by the rather non-Viennese theme "Chicago Blues Night," which organizers call "soul medicine." Like other traditional Viennese balls, this one observes the custom of the "Damenspende," where the organizers give the ladies a gift. The present used to be a decorative dance card, but is now a party favor.

    Author: Kate Müser


  • Bundespresseball (Bundespresseball/Ulf Büschleb)

    Grab your tux and gown, ball season has begun

    German Press Ball

    One of the first balls of the season takes place late November. The German Press Ball welcomes some 2,500 politicians, media representatives and celebrities to its glamorous annual gala in Berlin. The 2018 edition saw political and journalistic foes again put their differences behind on the dance floor. The ball was held in Bonn for many years but moved to the new capital Berlin in 1999.

  • German Press Ball in Bonn in 1969 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Grab your tux and gown, ball season has begun

    65 years of Germany's biggest press party

    The German Press Ball initially took place in the small spa town of Bad Neuenahr, but was moved to the country's then-capital, Bonn, in 1959. Pictured here is the ball in the Beethovenhalle concert hall in 1969 - complete with horn-rimmed glasses, beehive hairdos and simple sheaths. After reunification, the German government completed its move to Berlin in 1999; the ball followed that same year.

  • Semperopernball 2014 (Kongressbild.de)

    Grab your tux and gown, ball season has begun

    Semper Opera Ball in Dresden

    Germany's most prestigious ball is the Semper Opera Ball in Dresden, next held on February 3, 2017. The 2,500-guest event brings together celebrities and members of high-society, and is even broadcast live to thousands of spectators outside the opera house. One highlight is the opening choreographed performance by 100 debutantes, pictured here.

  • Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender at the Ball des Sports 2013 (imago/Sven Simon)

    Grab your tux and gown, ball season has begun

    Sport Ball

    While the German Press and Semper Opera Balls both include charity raffles, the Sport Ball in Wiesbaden was designed to raise money for the foundation that financially supports high-performance athletes in Germany. German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier is pictured with his wife Elke Büdenbender at the event, which will draw some 1,600 invited guests on February 4, 2017.

  • Sven Hannawald and girlfriend Melissa at the Ball des Sports 2016 in Wiesbaden (Imago/Sven Simon)

    Grab your tux and gown, ball season has begun

    Germany's fittest and fastest

    Former German ski jumper and gold-medalist Sven Hannawald is pictured here with his girlfriend Melissa at the 2016 Sport Ball in Wiesbaden. Proceeds from the ball go to the Deutsche Sporthilfe, a private organization that financially supports Germany's high-performance athletes so they can pursue their athletic careers full-time. Over 750,000 euros (more than $800,000) were raised this year.

  • Debutate performance opening the Vienna Opernball 2016 (picture-alliance/GEORG HOCHMUTH/APA/picturedesk.com)

    Grab your tux and gown, ball season has begun

    Vienna Opera Ball

    While a handful of important balls are held in Germany, Vienna is by far Europe's ball hub, holding dozens each year. The most famous among them is the Vienna Opera Ball, which dates back two centuries and is next scheduled for February 23, 2017. Here, the dress code is strict: long gowns for women and tails for men. Pictured is the highly anticipated debutante performance of the Viennese waltz.

  • Kim Kardashian and Richard Lugner at the Vienna Opera Ball 2014 (picture-alliance/dpa/EPA/H. Pfarrhofer)

    Grab your tux and gown, ball season has begun

    Kim in Vienna

    Kim Kardashian clearly didn't participate as a debutante, but she was a guest at the Vienna Opera Ball in 2014, which regularly draws top stars - because Austrian business man Richard Lugner (right) pays them. Kardashian later complained that Lugner was treating her poorly and that a comedian in blackface tried to imitate her now-husband Kanye West. It was likely Kim's last ball visit.

  • Protests at the Akademikerball in Vienna, 2015 (Joe Klamar/AFP/Getty Images)

    Grab your tux and gown, ball season has begun

    Vienna Academic Ball

    Not all balls are simply merry events. The right-wing populist FPÖ party took over the organization of the Vienna Academic Ball in 2013. Previously known as the Ball of the Viennese Union of the Incorporated, the event's connections to far-right politicians from around Europe has drawn protests for years. Not only debutantes, but also Viennese police will stand ready on February 3, 2017.

  • Jägerball in Vienna (picture alliance/APA/picturedesk.com/H. Neubauer)

    Grab your tux and gown, ball season has begun

    Hunters' Ball (Jägerball) in Vienna

    Nearly a century old, the Hunters' Ball in Vienna is unique because guests show up in traditional garb: dirndls for the ladies and hunters' suits for the men. The event was founded in 1905 by the Green Cross charity organization to support hunters' and their families who were in need. The next ball is set for January 30, 2017, and tickets start at just 30 euros ($32).

  • Medical Doctors' Ball in Vienna (Imago/SKATA)

    Grab your tux and gown, ball season has begun

    Medical Doctors' Ball in Vienna

    The 67th Vienna Medical Doctors' Ball is scheduled for January 17, 2017. This time it's marked by the rather non-Viennese theme "Chicago Blues Night," which organizers call "soul medicine." Like other traditional Viennese balls, this one observes the custom of the "Damenspende," where the organizers give the ladies a gift. The present used to be a decorative dance card, but is now a party favor.

    Author: Kate Müser


It's a celebrated social event: A calvalcade of over 2,000 guests, among them famous politicians, journalists and celebrities, mingled at the anual German Press Ball held at the storied Hotel Adlon by Berlin's Brandenburg Gate on Friday evening.

Beyond the networking, the ball also provides an opportunity to gossip. Former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder was among the guests along with his fifth wife, Korean business consultant So-yeon Schröder-Kim. He was returning to the event after a break of 20 years.

The last time Schröder attended he was accompanied by fourth wife, Doris Schröder-Köpf, who turned up this year with new partner, the SPD Minister of the Interior of Lower Saxony, Boris Pistorius. There have been tensions between these most recent Schröder spouses. The two couples didn't request to be seated together.

a well´-dressed couple smile for the camera (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Kalaene)

Gerhard Schröder made a long-awaited return to the gala event with So-yeon Schröder-Kim, his fifth wife as of May 2018

High class rendezvous

The German Press Ball was opened by Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife. This year's motto, "Kaleidoscope," refers to the difficult negotiations to form a coalition government. It also stands for the "ever-changing colorful constellation of current politics," said Gregor Mayntz, chairman of the Federal Press Conference.

In addition to Schröder and his old friend Steinmeier, Minister of Health Jens Spahn was another name in the spotlight, as he was the only candidate for the CDU party leadership at the event. His competitors, CDU Secretary General Annegret Kramp-Karrenauer and former parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz, "nearly" came, but unfortunately had other appointments, said Mayntz.

Read moreCDU leadership hopeful Friedrich Merz wants debate on asylum rights

A post-war tradition

Founded in 1951, just a few years after the end of World War II, the history of the gala event traces that of the young republic.

It was initially held in Bad Neuenahr, a vacation town which is famous for its wine and is located just south of the then-capital Bonn. In 1959, the event was moved to Bonn, where it was held in the Beethovenhalle concert hall — the city is the birthplace of the famous composer.

After German reunification in 1990, the German capital was formally moved to Berlin, though it took a number of years for the seat of government to fully shift. When that process concluded in 1999, the German Press Ball likewise moved to Berlin.

  • Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is congratulated by Angela Merkel (Reuters/H. Hanschke)

    Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

    Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, CDU

    Kramp-Karrenbauer, also known as AKK, was Merkel's choice to become general secretary of the CDU in 2018. She is reputedly Merkel's pick as a successor as party leader. AKK headed a CDU-SPD coalition as state premier in the small southwestern state of Saarland before becoming the CDU's general secretary. She is considered a moderate who would continue Merkel's centrist policies.

  • Jens Spahn holds a mobile phone in his hand as he speaks during the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party convention

    Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

    Jens Spahn, CDU

    The 38-year-old is the youngest and most overtly determined Merkel usurper. He entered the Bundestag in 2002 and became Germany's health minister in 2018. Spahn, who is openly gay, is popular in the CDU's conservative wing. He opposes limited dual citizenship for young foreigners, criticized attempts to loosen laws on advertising abortions and called for banning the Burqa in public.

  • Friedrich Merz (picture-alliance/dpa/B. von Jutrczenka)

    Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

    Friedrich Merz, CDU

    The former leader of the CDU/CSU grouping in the Bundestag has been out of frontline politics since leaving the Bundestag in 2009. But the 62-year-old announced his intention to replace Merkel within hours of the news that she would be stepping down. Merz reportedly fell out with Merkel after she replaced him as CDU/CSU group leader in 2002. He has been a chairman at Blackrock since 2016.

  • Armin Laschet (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

    Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

    Armin Laschet, CDU

    Laschet became state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia in 2017. His win marked a major defeat for Social Democrats in Germany's 18 million-strong "coal" state. He has ruled out running as CDU head while Merkel remains chancellor. But he has hinted that he may announce his candidacy once Merkel has stood down, which would make it possible to occupy both posts simultaneously.

  • Julia Klöckner (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

    Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

    Julia Klöckner, CDU

    Klöckner became agriculture minister in 2018 and has been CDU chief in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate since 2011. In 1995, before entering politics, she became Germany's "Wine Queen." Like Spahn, she belongs to the CDU's conservative wing. She raised eyebrows in 2016 when she proposed an alternative plan to Merkel's refugee policy.

  • Peter Altmaier Portrait (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Kahnert)

    Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

    Peter Altmaier, CDU

    Altmeier, known as "Merkel's bodyguard," has supported the chancellor's centrist policy platform on multiple fronts. Originally from Saarland, Altmaier first worked for the European Union before entering the Bundestag in 1994. The former environment minister turned economy minister is renowned for his kitchen diplomacy and being a stickler for policy detail.

  • Ursula von der Leyen speaks with soldiers

    Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

    Ursula von der Leyen, CDU

    Von der Leyen became defense minister in 2013 after serving a stint as labor minister. Despite her reform efforts, defense spending remains stubbornly low and the military continues to suffer from widespread equipment shortages. Von der Leyen, who studied in the United States and Britain, supports a larger role for Germany abroad and improving links between national armies in the European Union.

  • Merkel and Bouffier (Reuters)

    Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

    Volker Bouffier, CDU

    Volker Bouffier has been the premier of the central state of Hesse since 2010. He formerly served as the state's interior minister and has twice "won" Big Brother awards from German data privacy advocates for propagating closer surveillance methods by police. The 66-year-old currently heads a CDU-Greens state government in Hesse and is a deputy chairperson in the national CDU executive.

    Author: Ian P. Johnson, Alexander Pearson


DW recommends

Grab your tux and gown, ball season has begun

The German Press Ball in Berlin is one of the first balls of the season. Here are some of the most important black-tie dance galas coming up. Some are charity events, others are more about seeing and being seen. (23.11.2017)  

CDU leadership hopeful Friedrich Merz wants debate on asylum rights

One of Angela Merkel's possible successors, Friedrich Merz, has called for a debate on the German right to seek asylum — a permanent principle enshrined in the country's Basic Law. (22.11.2018)  

Angela Merkel's potential successors: What is their foreign policy?

The race to take over from Angela Merkel as leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) has been narrowed down to three main candidates. And the choice could turn out to be a consequential one for Germany's neighbors. (01.11.2018)  

Grab your tux and gown, ball season has begun

The German Press Ball in Berlin is one of the first balls of the season. Here are some of the most important black-tie dance galas coming up. Some are charity events, others are about seeing and being seen. (23.11.2016)  

Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

Angela Merkel will be giving up her seat as CDU leader but remain chancellor – likely until the next federal election in 2021. DW examines her potential successors as CDU chief and German chancellor. (31.10.2018)  

Related content

Semperopernball 2014 (Kongressbild.de)

Germany and Austria's top balls 22.11.2017

The German Press Ball in Berlin is one of the first balls of the season. Here are some of the most important black-tie dance galas coming up.

Bildergalerie Wiener Opernball Österreich

Grab your tux and gown, ball season has begun 23.11.2017

The German Press Ball in Berlin is one of the first balls of the season. Here are some of the most important black-tie dance galas coming up. Some are charity events, others are more about seeing and being seen.

Advertisement
Filmszene TV-Serie Das Boot (picture-alliance/Sky/N. Konietzny)

Classic anti-war film 'Das Boot' resurfaces as a TV series

The film was an international success when it appeared nearly 30 years ago. Now "Das Boot" is being relaunched as an eight-part series on pay TV network Sky, this time with strong roles for women.  

Germany | Karl Marx in Trier - 4.40 Meters high, made by Chinese artist Wu Weishan (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Tittel)

How controversial is Karl Marx?

On his 200th birthday, Marx is omnipresent – from exhibitions in his birthplace Trier to a monumental statue and a rap song from China, where Marx is worshipped as a hero. All too often, his name is used uncritically for political ends. 

popxport Motanka (Motanka)

Metal Battle in Wacken: Motanka

75,000 metalheads in one German village: That’s Wacken Open Air! 28 bands competing there for ultimate glory: That’s the epic Metal Battle! In 2018, Motanka from Ukraine is just one of the bands that emerged victorious. 

Daily Drone

#DailyDrone: Hexentanzplatz, Thale

High above the Bodetal valley in the Harz mountains lies the Hexentanzplatz or witches' dance area. Legend has it that witches gathered here on Walpurgis Night. Our drone followed the tracks of the witches. 

Kuba - Moderatorin Sarah Willis inmitten von kubanischen Hornisten und Hornistinnen in Havanna (DW/C. Rowe)

Sarah’s Favorite Festivals

Who knew there were so many horn players in Cuba? Sarah Willis certainly didn´t! It was a treat to meet and perform with these wonderful musicians in Havana. This episode is guaranteed to make you smile!  