African teens join hands for climate change action

Jane Nyingi
June 3, 2024

How concerned are African teenagers about climate change? Can they play any role in ensuring climate change does not severely impact the continent? GirlZOffMute teen reporter Chelsea Boakye spoke with Ghanaian climate activist Nakeeyat. She became a sensation at the COP27 summit in Egypt. Nakeeyat has also influenced other kids to push for change because they are all worried about their future.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ZtQn

Editor: Jane Nyingi
Producer: Isaac Kaledzi

Teen reporter: Chelsea Boakye
Video Editor: Martha Torres Rodriguez

Close up of a tree in the Western Congo Basin tropical rainforest

Congo Basin: Africa's largest forest under threat

Over a quarter of forests in the dense Central African rainforest are at risk of vanishing by 2050.
Nature and EnvironmentMarch 21, 202401:32 min
Kenyan workers pick plastic waste in a river in Nairobi

How African nations are combating plastic pollution crisis

Some African nations are already spearheading efforts for a plastic-free continent as a UN treaty stalls.
Nature and EnvironmentNovember 16, 202301:28 min
DW Eco Africa-Sendung (23.09.2022)

Somalia: Biogas for food security

How local biogas is transforming the lives of displaced communities in Somalia.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 22, 202203:49 min
Why Europe and America’s dying forests could be good news

Why Europe and America’s dying forests could be good news

Germany's forests are rapidly declining, but a more resilient and diverse ecosystem is emerging.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 14, 202413:29 min
Graphic depiction of H2 element. "Pipe dream" written in the bottom left-hand corner

The EU's ambitious hydrogen bet

The EU is betting on hydrogen despite a lot of drawbacks. Is the strategy overblown? If so, why? Planet A explores.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 24, 202413:29 min
Thumbnail Planet A | Why electric planes may never go big

Why electric planes may never go big

Electric planes are quiet, cost-effective, and could solve pollution. Planet A flew in the first certified e-plane.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 17, 202411:33 min
Kenya anti riot police fires a teargas canister towards protesters in Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, June 27, 2024

AfricaLink News: 27 June 2024

Kenyan police tear gas protesters ++ EU and Ukraine sign security pact ++ Biden and Trump face off ++ and more.
PoliticsJune 27, 202403:25 min
Protesters gather along Kenyatta Avenue during a nationwide strike to protest against tax hikes and the Finance Bill 2024 in downtown Nairobi, Kenya

AfricaLink News: 26 June 2024

Kenya: Ruto refuses to sign tax bill ++ ICC convicts Timbuktu jihad police chief of war crimes ++ Assange returns home
SocietyJune 26, 202403:14 min
Protesters and police clash in Nairobi, Kenya.

AfricaLink News: 25 June 2024

Violent scenes during Kenya's anti-finace bill protests +++ Julian Assange freed after plea deal
SocietyJune 25, 202402:57 min
DW AfricaLink | Podcastcover

AfricaLink

DW AfricaLink is packed with news, politics, culture and more — every weekday. From combating health issues and freedom of expression to finances, tolerance and environmental protection, we have it covered.

Go to show AfricaLink