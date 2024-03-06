African teens join hands for climate change action

Jane Nyingi

How concerned are African teenagers about climate change? Can they play any role in ensuring climate change does not severely impact the continent? GirlZOffMute teen reporter Chelsea Boakye spoke with Ghanaian climate activist Nakeeyat. She became a sensation at the COP27 summit in Egypt. Nakeeyat has also influenced other kids to push for change because they are all worried about their future.