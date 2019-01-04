 Giant tuna fetches record $3.1 million at Japan auction | News | DW | 05.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Giant tuna fetches record $3.1 million at Japan auction

The quarter-ton bluefin tuna sold for more than double the previous record. The buyer was a Japanese sushi entrepreneur who calls himself the "Tuna King."

Japan Versteigerung Rekord-Thunfisch (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Yomiuri Shimbun/R. Morija)

A 278-kilogram (610-pound) bluefin tuna sold for a record 333.6 million yen ($3.1 million, €2.7 million) in the first auction of Japan's new Toyosu market.

The fish, valued at 1.2 million yen per kilogram, was caught off the coast of Japan's main island of Honshu. The buyer was Kiyoshi Kimura, president of the Sushi Zanmai restaurant chain.

The price was more than double the previous record of 155 million yen, which Kimura paid at the Tsukiji auction in 2013. He bought the most expensive tuna at the first auction of the year from 2012 to 2017. 

"I bought a good tuna," said the self-styled "Tuna King" Kimura. "The price was higher than I originally thought, but I hope our customers will eat this excellent tuna."

The Toyosu fish market opened in October after the famed Tsukiji market closed after 83 years of business. Tsukiji was one of Japan's top tourist attractions and was used by top sushi chefs and ordinary grocery stores alike. The first auction of the year attracted big fish spenders who would pay top dollar of the biggest and best fish.

Japan is the biggest consumer of the torpedo-shaped bluefin tuna and the national and international demand for the fish has lead to overfishing of the species. Experts have warned of its extinction as stocks of the Pacific bluefin dropped by 96 percent of pre-industrial levels.

Watch video 06:39
Now live
06:39 mins.

Aquaculture saving the economy in Madagascar

dv/sms (AFP, AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

How to dislodge a fish bone stuck in your throat

A fish bone stuck in your throat can be pretty frightening. We've got tips on how to dislodge one. (23.11.2018)  

Jellied fish, anyone? North German town unveils world's largest portion

A chef in the northern seaside town of Heringsdorf has created a 182-kilogram portion of jellied fish called Fischsülze. The German delicacy contains minced fish, vegetables and spices — all packed in gelatin. (18.11.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Aquaculture saving the economy in Madagascar  

Related content

Tokyo opens new fish market, to replace historic Tsujiki 11.10.2018

The world's largest fish market resumed operations at a new location in Tokyo on Thursday, after final auctions last week at the historic Tsukiji fish markets, one of the Japanese capital's top tourist attractions.

Japan Toyosu Fischmarkt in Tokio

Tokyo's new fish market opens on waterfront 11.10.2018

The shouts of a tuna buyers and sellers kicked off trading Thursday at Tokyo's new fish market, days after the world-famous Tsukiji market was shut down following 83 years in operation.

Japan Tokyo Letzter Tag am Fischmarkt Tsukiji

Tokyo's famed Tsukiji fish market closes its doors 06.10.2018

A final tuna auction has been held at the Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo, before it moves to a new site. The 83-year-old market - the world's largest - has long been a drawcard for locals and tourists.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 