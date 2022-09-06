  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Gabon
Extreme weather
Ukraine

Gianna-Carina Grün

Data journalist and head of DW's data-driven journalism unit, with a thematic focus on migration policy, geopolitics and climate data.

She is passionate about all facets of data journalism, especially creating and editing visuals and data-driven stories. Gianna also spreads the enthusiasm for using data in journalism as a trainer.

Gianna studied Life Sciences and Molecular Biomedicine in Germany and completed a coding program at Columbia University in New York City.

She founded DW’s data-driven journalism team together with her colleague Eva Lopez in 2017, after having worked at the company as an online and multimedia editor since 2012.

With the start of the data team, she brought large-scale data analysis to DW’s journalism, combining coding, design and reporting to investigate and tell stories users would only find at DW.

For example, she investigated how the European Union spends tax payers’ money to prevent migration from African countries and analyzed how visa prospects of people from across the globe differ. 

Although trained as a biologist, Gianna’s thematic focus goes beyond that. Still, her training as a natural scientist takes effect in her work as a data journalist, intertwining her analytical thinking with a journalistic love for multimedia storytelling.

Skip next section Featured stories by Gianna-Carina Grün

Featured stories by Gianna-Carina Grün

A screenshot showing a graph with COVID-19 case numbers

Pandemic trends in 3 charts

The majority of countries report falling COVID infection numbers. The pandemic situation in three charts.
HealthJune 9, 2022
More than 80 people on a wooden boat in the Mediterranean sea.

How the EU spent billions to halt migration from Africa

The European Union set high goals with its Emergency Trust Fund for Africa. DW examines whether the EUTF achieved them.
MigrationApril 12, 2022
Solar panels and a wind turbine in a field

Net zero by 2050: 9 charts showing the world's progress

The pressure is on for leaders at the 26th climate conference to prevent global warming from accelerating further.
Nature and EnvironmentNovember 9, 2021
Skip next section Stories by Gianna-Carina Grün

Stories by Gianna-Carina Grün

An illustration showing a needle shaped like an hourglass

COVID-19 vaccination tracker

COVID-19 vaccination tracker

Which vaccines are approved? How many people have been vaccinated? Here's all you need to know.
HealthNovember 8, 2021
Smoke billowing out of an industrial chimney

Climate change in 11 charts

Climate change in 11 charts

With COP26 underway, the climate crisis is in the spotlight. Here are the facts on how our planet has been changing.
Nature and EnvironmentNovember 2, 2021
Angela Merkel speaking in the Bundestag

In numbers: the crises of the Merkel era

In numbers: the crises of the Merkel era

Climate, migration, and the euro: Which issues has the Bundestag debated the most since 2005?
PoliticsSeptember 16, 2021
Syrian migrants cross under a fence as they enter Hungary at the border with Serbia in August 2015

As migration is rising, so are border barriers

As migration is rising, so are border barriers

To prevent irregular migration, ever more nations are raising barriers. But how effective are they?
MigrationAugust 13, 2021
African smartphone user in Benin

Why mobile internet is so expensive in Africa

Why mobile internet is so expensive in Africa

DW looks at the reasons why mobile intenet data costs are extremely high in some African countries and lower in others.
TechnologyNovember 3, 2020
Illustration of a DNA molecule

Nobel Prize: Chemistry in everyday life

Nobel Prize: Chemistry in everyday life

How is daily life affected by discoveries that received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry?
ScienceOctober 4, 201915 images
Show more stories
Go to homepage