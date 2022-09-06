Gianna-Carina Grün
Data journalist and head of DW's data-driven journalism unit, with a thematic focus on migration policy, geopolitics and climate data.@giannagruen
She is passionate about all facets of data journalism, especially creating and editing visuals and data-driven stories. Gianna also spreads the enthusiasm for using data in journalism as a trainer.
Gianna studied Life Sciences and Molecular Biomedicine in Germany and completed a coding program at Columbia University in New York City.
She founded DW’s data-driven journalism team together with her colleague Eva Lopez in 2017, after having worked at the company as an online and multimedia editor since 2012.
With the start of the data team, she brought large-scale data analysis to DW’s journalism, combining coding, design and reporting to investigate and tell stories users would only find at DW.
For example, she investigated how the European Union spends tax payers’ money to prevent migration from African countries and analyzed how visa prospects of people from across the globe differ.
Although trained as a biologist, Gianna’s thematic focus goes beyond that. Still, her training as a natural scientist takes effect in her work as a data journalist, intertwining her analytical thinking with a journalistic love for multimedia storytelling.