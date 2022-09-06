Gianna-Carina Grün

Gianna studied Life Sciences and Molecular Biomedicine in Germany and completed a coding program at Columbia University in New York City.

She founded DW’s data-driven journalism team together with her colleague Eva Lopez in 2017, after having worked at the company as an online and multimedia editor since 2012.

With the start of the data team, she brought large-scale data analysis to DW’s journalism, combining coding, design and reporting to investigate and tell stories users would only find at DW.

For example, she investigated how the European Union spends tax payers’ money to prevent migration from African countries and analyzed how visa prospects of people from across the globe differ.

Although trained as a biologist, Gianna’s thematic focus goes beyond that. Still, her training as a natural scientist takes effect in her work as a data journalist, intertwining her analytical thinking with a journalistic love for multimedia storytelling.