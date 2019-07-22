Ghostly variations and a vigorous symphony

What do Schumann's Violin Concerto and Beethoven's Second Symphony have in common? All the answers this hour.
As Robert Schumann's wife Clara wrote in her diary, his very last work was written at a time when her husband felt he was "surrounded by ghosts who offered him music, some of it wonderful, some horrible."
Clara continued, "In the night from the 17th to the 18th of February, Robert got up several times and wrote down a theme that he said the ghosts of Schubert and Mendelssohn had sung to him, and he wrote variations on that theme. Then, suddenly, half-clothed, he jumped into the ice-cold Rhine River, was rescued and taken back home. After surviving the suicide attempt, he continued to work on the variations." This hour of music begins with those Variations on an original theme.
The melody also found its way into Schumann's Violin Concerto, which we heard last hour. And what is the connection between that concerto and Beethoven's Symphony No. 2?
"There are very similar moods and ideas in the two works," explained conductor Dima Slobodeniouk. "Imagine the material in Schumann's concerto, then taking the curtain off and bringing it to the daylight. And that would be Beethoven's Second. It's a very classical piece, but there are many underwater currents. The symphony has an extreme amount of energy, but not the extroverted kind. In this sense, it's very close to Schumann: There's a lot of energy boiling in the pan."
Robert Schumann
Ghost Variations
Andras Schiff, piano
on 02516 ECM 4763909
Robert Schumann
Piano concerto in A Minor, op. 54, third movement (excerpt)
Friedrich Wührer, piano
Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra
Hermann Abendroth, conductor
on BERLIN Classics BC 2052-2
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No. 2 in D Major, op. 36
Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra
Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor
Recorded by Deutschlandfunk Kultur (DLF) in the Berlin Philharmonie on November 8, 2018
"From darkness to light" sounds like a description of a Beethoven symphony, but it applies even more to Schumann's Violin Concerto. (05.07.2019)
