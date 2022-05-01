Ghana's young climate activists

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Young climate activists like Perk Pomeyie are leading the way to change attitudes to protect Ghana's environment.
Farmers in Mogadishu have switched to greenhouse technologies to boost sustainable food production, reduce water consumption and protect their crops from drought.
A new online platform is trying to help businesses get their green projects off the ground. Some contributors see a smart investment opportunity, others want to do something good for the environment.
Desertification is threatening the livelihoods of about a billion people worldwide. It's fueled by human-driven global warming. But its effects can be reversed with regenerative farming and regreening practices.
An elderly couple has been killed by a wildfire in a town in the southwestern US state of New Mexico, where fast-moving blazes have destroyed dozens of homes.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version