Africa

Ghana's "Rhythms on da Runway"

Ghanaians love fashion and the 2021 edition of ‘Rythyms on da Runway" featured the work of hot young designers in the capital Accra, despite the blow that COVID has dealt the industry.

Watch video 01:07

Ghana's ‘Rhythms on da Runway’ is an event in Accra for designers to show their latest work. This year, some used handwoven Kente cloth in their artful creations. Many designers are working harder due to the pandemic.

Several traditional and African made clothing lines were on display at ‘Rythyms on da Runway’. This year's event had a masquerade theme. The pandemic has brought exciting opportunities for some fashion designers.

The audience in Accra were treated to art, music and fashion and danced the night away - to the rhythms of their favourite musicians.
 

