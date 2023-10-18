Ghana’s pioneering hybrid waste-to-energy plant

Nature and EnvironmentGhana’s pioneering hybrid waste-to-energy plant To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIsaac Kaledzi10/18/2023October 18, 2023In Gyankobaa, Ghana, a new, one-of-its-kind power plant is treating municipal solid waste and converting it into organic compost and energy. The project co-funded by Germany could serve as a blueprint for others in the country.https://p.dw.com/p/4XRrnAdvertisement