Ghana’s pioneering hybrid waste-to-energy plant

Isaac Kaledzi
October 18, 2023

In Gyankobaa, Ghana, a new, one-of-its-kind power plant is treating municipal solid waste and converting it into organic compost and energy. The project co-funded by Germany could serve as a blueprint for others in the country.

