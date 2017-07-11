 Ghana: Former President Jerry John Rawlings dies | News | DW | 12.11.2020

News

Ghana: Former President Jerry John Rawlings dies

The 73-year-old died after a short illness, according to Ghanaian media. He served as president of the country for roughly two decades up to 2001.

Jerry Rawlings (Universal Pictorial Press/Photoshot/picture alliance)

The former president of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings, has died at the age of 73, according to media reports on Thursday.

The former leader who seized power twice via military coups was admitted to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Ghana's capital, Accra, last week after suffering from a brief illness, state-owned newspaper Daily Graphic reported on its website.

Read more: Africa seeks to make sense of chaotic US election

Rawlings was born in Accra in June 1947, to a Ghanaian mother and a Scottish father. 

He came to global prominence in 1979 when, as an army lieutenant, he ousted General Frederick Akuffo as president.

jsi/msh (Reuters)

