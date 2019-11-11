Germany's top court upholds murderer's right to be forgotten

Germany's highest court said it had upheld a complaint from a man convicted of murder in 1982 because archived reports about the crime appeared first in internet searches for his name.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the judges ruled that while it was allowable for search engines to provide news reports on current crimes, the justifiable public interest in reports that made perpetrators identifiable decreased with time.

The case in question was a major news story in Germany in 1982. The man, a member of the crew of a sailing ship named Apollonia, shot and killed two people and severely injured another, following a row on board when the ship was in the Caribbean. The man, then in his early 40s, was released from prison in 2002.

The case became famous enough to be turned into a book and a TV documentary aired by public broadcaster ARD in 2004. In 1999, news magazine Der Spiegel put three print reports from 1982 and 1983, in which the man's full name appeared, in its freely available online archive.

The murderer, on becoming aware of the archive in 2009, launched a long legal campaign to have the reports removed. Germany's Federal Court of Justice initially dismissed his suit, on the grounds that the public had an interest in learning about the Apollonia murders, and that his name was inextricably tied to the events.

The man argued that the internet archive represented a violation of his privacy rights, and his "ability to develop his personality," as the court statement put it.