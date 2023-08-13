  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Russia's war in Ukraine
Women's World Cup
PoliticsGermany

Germany's Scholz calls for more Ukraine peace talks

2 hours ago

The German chancellor said the Saudi-led peace talks and others will help Russia realize it has "taken the wrong path." Scholz was, however, non-committal on whether Berlin would supply Kyiv with Taurus cruise missiles.

https://p.dw.com/p/4V7J0
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's interview with public broadcaster ZDF was broadcaster on August 13, 2023
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was interviewed by public broadcaster ZDFImage: Thomas Kierok/ZDF/dpa/picture alliance

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday called for more diplomatic efforts to bring peace to Ukraine, following a summit on the issue last weekend in Saudi Arabia.

"It makes sense for us to continue these talks because they increase the pressure on Russia to realize that it has taken the wrong path and that it must withdraw its troops and make peace possible," Scholz said in his annual summer interview with German public broadcaster ZDF.

Scholz said the Jeddah security talks were "very important" but "only the beginning, unfortunately."

Representatives from around 40 countries including China, Germany, India and the United States took part in last weekend's gathering, though Russia was not invited.

Following the talks, Kyiv said it was "satisfied" with the response to its 10-point peace plan, which includes the full withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.

Moscow, meanwhile, said a peace settlement was only possible if Ukraine's military lays down its arms.

In his ZDF interview, Scholz rated China's participation in the talks as particularly important, as Beijing is perhaps Russia's most important international partner, and had skipped an earlier international summit in Copenhagen in June.

Chancellor evasive on Taurus cruise missiles

The chancellor was also asked about whether Berlin would agree to supply Kyiv with Taurus cruise missiles for defense against Russia, but he remained non-committal, implying that Berlin would stick to its measured policy toward military support for Ukraine.

"As in the past, we will always review every single decision very carefully, what is possible, what makes sense, what can be our contribution," he said.

The chancellor reiterated that Germany was now the second-biggest supplier of military assistance to Ukraine after the United States.

Kyiv continues to pressure the German government to supply Taurus cruise missiles, having struggled to make headway in its counteroffensive in the face of stiff Russian resistance, despite being supported by Western weapons.

How significant would Taurus cruise missiles be for Ukraine?

Kyiv lays out case for attaining Taurus missiles

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Bild am Sonntag newspaper: "The formula is simple: A longer range of missiles means a shorter duration of the war."

With the weapon, Ukraine could "reach Russian occupation forces on Ukrainian soil far beyond the front line, disrupt their logistics and destroy command centers and ammunition depots," he added.

Politicians from within Scholz's coalition as well as the conservative opposition have ramped up pressure on the issue recently.

However, there's also concern that Ukraine might use the missiles for possible strikes against Russian territory, which would likely widen the conflict.

mm/jcg (AFP, dpa)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

external

Promising signs of Ukrainian gains in south: Analyst

Promising signs of Ukrainian gains in south: Analyst

DW speaks to Rafael Loss of the European Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin about the latest Ukrainian attacks on the Kerch Bridge, the Russian offensive near Kupiansk and the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south of the country.
Conflicts8 hours ago03:58 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A destroyed house is surrounded by debris and charred palm trees in the town of Lahaina on Hawaii's island of Maui.

Hawaii wildfire response under scrutiny

Catastrophe2 hours ago01:38 min
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Members of a military council that staged a coup in Niger attend a rally at a stadium in Niamey, Niger

ECOWAS military plans in Niger could lead to wider conflict

ECOWAS military plans in Niger could lead to wider conflict

Politics3 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Indian and Pakistani soldiers lower their respective national flags during a flag off ceremony at India and Pakistan joint border check post, Wagah

Many young Pakistanis want stronger ties with India

Many young Pakistanis want stronger ties with India

Society5 hours ago03:25 min
More from Asia

Germany

Hussein Hamdan speaking at a podium

Meet Germany's first Islamic Affairs Consultant

Meet Germany's first Islamic Affairs Consultant

Religion7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Azerbaijani checkpoint at entry of Lachin corridor, Nagorno-Karabakh's land link with Armenia

Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict heats up — again

Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict heats up — again

Conflicts12 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Zain Masri at her desk in Dubai, digitalizing a pattern of Palestinian embroidery

The first digital Palestinian embroidery database

The first digital Palestinian embroidery database

SocietyAugust 12, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Summer Gerlingpicks up her piggy bank found in the rubble of her home following the wildfire

What caused Hawaii's devastating wildfires?

What caused Hawaii's devastating wildfires?

Nature and EnvironmentAugust 11, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Ecuador Präsidentschaftskandidat Fernando Villavicencio wurde in Quito erschossen

Presidential candidate assassinated at rally in Ecuador

Presidential candidate assassinated at rally in Ecuador

CrimeAugust 10, 202302:24 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage