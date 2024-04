Reichsbürger denotes a loosely connected group of Germans who believe that the 1871 German empire borders are still in effect. Members reject the modern German state and its structure. Many lean towards the far-right.

The Reichsbürger believe that all of Germany's governments since after the 1871 regime (and including) the Nazis have been illegitimate. Many are also antisemitic. They insist that the current Federal Republic of Germany is a puppet government controlled by the Allied powers of World War II. This page collates DW content on the Reichsbürger movement.