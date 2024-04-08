  1. Skip to content
Germany: Suspect charged with planning 'coup' attempt

April 8, 2024

Prosecutors in Hamburg have said affiliates of the radical "Reichsbürger" movement planned to elicit Russian help in an attempt to overthrow the German state.

Demonstrators wave the flag of the Kingdom of Prussia
Radical 'Reichsbürger' groups in Germany call for the dismantling of the German stateImage: Daniel Schäfer/dpa/picture alliance

Prosecutors in the northern German city of Hamburg filed charges against a 66-year-old man accused of supporting a terrorist organization and aiding and abetting the preparation of a treasonable enterprise in connection with an alleged plot to overthrow the German government. 

Prosecutors said the man who was arrested last November, has been a supporter of the "United Patriots" offshoot of the extremist "Reichsbürger" movement since at least 2022. 

The Reichsbürger ("citizens of the Reich") movement doesn't recognize the post-Second World War Federal Republic of Germany, its laws or its institutions.

The United Patriots offshoot seeks "to replace the liberal-democratic basic order of the Federal Republic of Germany with an authoritarian system of government modeled on the constitution of the German Reich of 1871," prosecutors added. 

Plans for 'sailing to Russia'

Among other things, members and supporters of the group allegedly planned to sail a ship into Russian territorial waters and make contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

They had hoped for military and political support from Putin in the founding of a new state, according to the Hamburg public prosecutor's office.

The suspect also allegedly organized multiple Telegram groups focused on restoring Germany's Imperial Constitution of 1871. 

Prosecutors said the United Patriots contacted the man in early 2022, after which he expressed enthusiasm about joining their plans, including the sail to Russian territorial waters. He is also said to have attended several meetings. 

He is also being charged with illegally possessing a firearm with over 100 rounds of ammunition. 

If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to ten years in prison. 

Germany: Fresh raids on Reichsbürger group

ac/wmr (dpa, AFP)

