Germany's post-war presidents

Richard von Weizsäcker (1984 - 1994)

In 1985 the CDU politician articulated Germany's responsibility for the crimes of Nazism. He defined May 8 as a "day of liberation" and challenged the idea that many Germans did not know about the Holocaust. "We Germans must look truth straight in the eye – without embellishment and without distortion. [...] There can be no reconciliation without remembrance," he said.