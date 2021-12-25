 Germany′s post-war presidents | All media content | DW | 11.01.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Germany

Germany's post-war presidents

Germany's president serves as the head of state, but the role is mainly ceremonial. Here is a look back at the 13 individuals who have been the head of state of the Federal Republic of Germany since its founding in 1949.

  • German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

    Frank-Walter Steinmeier 2017-current

    Frank-Walter Steinmeier, a former foreign minister and chancellor candidate for the Social Democrats (SPD), was supported by the grand coalition of his party and and former Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

  • Joachim Gauck

    Joachim Gauck (2012-2017)

    A former Lutheran pastor, Gauck came to prominence as an anti-communist civil rights activist in East Germany. A political independent, after German reunification he was in charge of the archives of East Germany's Stasi secret service and tasked with investigating communist crimes. As son of a Soviet Gulag survivor, his political life was formed by his own family's experiences with totalitarianism

  • Christian Wulff

    Christian Wulff (2010-2012)

    Christian Wulf (CDU) was Germany's youngest president to date. He is remembered for a high-profile speech he delivered in which he said that Islam "belongs to Germany" just as do Christianity and Judaism. The former State Premier of Lower Saxony stepped down in the face of corruption allegations, of which he was subsequently cleared.

  • Horst Köhler

    Horst Köhler (2004 - 2010)

    A trained economist, Horst Köhler served as president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) before becoming German president. He stepped down over backlash against comments he made about Bundeswehr missions abroad, which he acknowledged also served to secure trade with Germany's partners.

  • Johannes Rau

    Johannes Rau (1999 - 2004)

    Johannes Rau (SPD) served as premier of Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia, for ten years. As president, in times of heated political discussion, he urged the nation to open up to foreigners. "I want to be the president for all Germans and the partner for all people who live and work here without a German passport," he said.

  • Roman Herzog

    Roman Herzog (1994 - 1999)

    The former Supreme Court judge is best known for a speech in 1997 demanding Germans pull themselves together and break the vicious circle of resignation, reform blockade. He is also remembered for asking Poland for forgiveness for the suffering inflicted by Germany in WW2, and declared the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp, as Germany's official day of remembrance.

  • Richard von Weizsäcker

    Richard von Weizsäcker (1984 - 1994)

    In 1985 the CDU politician articulated Germany's responsibility for the crimes of Nazism. He defined May 8 as a "day of liberation" and challenged the idea that many Germans did not know about the Holocaust. "We Germans must look truth straight in the eye – without embellishment and without distortion. [...] There can be no reconciliation without remembrance," he said.

  • Karl Carstens

    Karl Carstens (1979 - 1984)

    Karl Carstens (CDU) was born in Bremen, the son of a commercial school teacher, who had been killed before his birth in WWI. Carstens studied law and political science and served in the air force during WWII. In 1940 he joined the Nazi Party, which made him a controversial choice for president. During his term in office he used his love of hiking to tour the country and meet the people.

  • Walter Scheel recording a song

    Walter Scheel (1974-1979)

    Scheel was born in Solingen, the son of a handyman. He trained at a bank before he was conscribed by Hitler's Wehrmacht in 1939. After the war, Scheel worked as an economic consultant and joined the neoliberal FDP, which he moved towards an alliance with the SPD. Scheel was seen as jovial and is remembered for landing a hit with his recording of the German folk song "Hoch auf dem gelben Wagen."

  • Gustav Heinemann

    Gustav Heinemann (1969 -1974)

    Gustav Walter Heinemann (SPD) served as mayor of Essen, as well as interior and later justice minister before becoming president. He established the tradition of inviting ordinary citizens to the president's New Year's receptions, and in his speeches, he encouraged West Germans to overcome submissiveness to the authorities, to make full use of their democratic rights and to defend the rule of law.

  • Heinrich Lübke

    Heinrich Lübke (1959 - 1969)

    Heinrich Lübke (CDU) is remembered for a series of embarrassing lapses that may have resulted from health issues. Lübke resigned three months before the scheduled end of his second term amid a scandal around his involvement with the Nazi regime during World War II.

  • Deutsche Post stamp marking the 125th birthday of Theodor Heuss

    Theodor Heuss (1949-1959)

    The liberal Theodor Heuss (FDP) beat Social Democrat leader Kurt Schumacher to become West Germany's first postwar president. Before becoming a politician he was a political journalist. West Germans widely appreciated Heuss for his cordial nature.


  • German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

    Frank-Walter Steinmeier 2017-current

    Frank-Walter Steinmeier, a former foreign minister and chancellor candidate for the Social Democrats (SPD), was supported by the grand coalition of his party and and former Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

  • Joachim Gauck

    Joachim Gauck (2012-2017)

    A former Lutheran pastor, Gauck came to prominence as an anti-communist civil rights activist in East Germany. A political independent, after German reunification he was in charge of the archives of East Germany's Stasi secret service and tasked with investigating communist crimes. As son of a Soviet Gulag survivor, his political life was formed by his own family's experiences with totalitarianism

  • Christian Wulff

    Christian Wulff (2010-2012)

    Christian Wulf (CDU) was Germany's youngest president to date. He is remembered for a high-profile speech he delivered in which he said that Islam "belongs to Germany" just as do Christianity and Judaism. The former State Premier of Lower Saxony stepped down in the face of corruption allegations, of which he was subsequently cleared.

  • Horst Köhler

    Horst Köhler (2004 - 2010)

    A trained economist, Horst Köhler served as president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) before becoming German president. He stepped down over backlash against comments he made about Bundeswehr missions abroad, which he acknowledged also served to secure trade with Germany's partners.

  • Johannes Rau

    Johannes Rau (1999 - 2004)

    Johannes Rau (SPD) served as premier of Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia, for ten years. As president, in times of heated political discussion, he urged the nation to open up to foreigners. "I want to be the president for all Germans and the partner for all people who live and work here without a German passport," he said.

  • Roman Herzog

    Roman Herzog (1994 - 1999)

    The former Supreme Court judge is best known for a speech in 1997 demanding Germans pull themselves together and break the vicious circle of resignation, reform blockade. He is also remembered for asking Poland for forgiveness for the suffering inflicted by Germany in WW2, and declared the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp, as Germany's official day of remembrance.

  • Richard von Weizsäcker

    Richard von Weizsäcker (1984 - 1994)

    In 1985 the CDU politician articulated Germany's responsibility for the crimes of Nazism. He defined May 8 as a "day of liberation" and challenged the idea that many Germans did not know about the Holocaust. "We Germans must look truth straight in the eye – without embellishment and without distortion. [...] There can be no reconciliation without remembrance," he said.

  • Karl Carstens

    Karl Carstens (1979 - 1984)

    Karl Carstens (CDU) was born in Bremen, the son of a commercial school teacher, who had been killed before his birth in WWI. Carstens studied law and political science and served in the air force during WWII. In 1940 he joined the Nazi Party, which made him a controversial choice for president. During his term in office he used his love of hiking to tour the country and meet the people.

  • Walter Scheel recording a song

    Walter Scheel (1974-1979)

    Scheel was born in Solingen, the son of a handyman. He trained at a bank before he was conscribed by Hitler's Wehrmacht in 1939. After the war, Scheel worked as an economic consultant and joined the neoliberal FDP, which he moved towards an alliance with the SPD. Scheel was seen as jovial and is remembered for landing a hit with his recording of the German folk song "Hoch auf dem gelben Wagen."

  • Gustav Heinemann

    Gustav Heinemann (1969 -1974)

    Gustav Walter Heinemann (SPD) served as mayor of Essen, as well as interior and later justice minister before becoming president. He established the tradition of inviting ordinary citizens to the president's New Year's receptions, and in his speeches, he encouraged West Germans to overcome submissiveness to the authorities, to make full use of their democratic rights and to defend the rule of law.

  • Heinrich Lübke

    Heinrich Lübke (1959 - 1969)

    Heinrich Lübke (CDU) is remembered for a series of embarrassing lapses that may have resulted from health issues. Lübke resigned three months before the scheduled end of his second term amid a scandal around his involvement with the Nazi regime during World War II.

  • Deutsche Post stamp marking the 125th birthday of Theodor Heuss

    Theodor Heuss (1949-1959)

    The liberal Theodor Heuss (FDP) beat Social Democrat leader Kurt Schumacher to become West Germany's first postwar president. Before becoming a politician he was a political journalist. West Germans widely appreciated Heuss for his cordial nature.


The president is elected by the Federal Convention, consisting of all members of the federal parliament, the Bundestag, and the same number of delegates sent from the state parliaments. Any German citizen over the age of 40 is able to become president, he or she serves a term of five years, and can only be re-elected once. 

More in the Media Center

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier poses after the recording of the traditional presidential Christmas message at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, Pool)

German president calls for solidarity during pandemic 25.12.2021

In his Christmas address, Frank-Walter Steinmeier looked back at some of the key events of the year.

German president delivers Christmas message 25.12.2021

18.10.2021 | „18.10.1941“ steht am Mahnmal Gleis 17, auf welchem weiße Rosen liegen. Mit einer Gedenkveranstaltung wurde dem Beginn der Deportationen von Juden aus Berlin vor 80 Jahren gedacht. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Remembering the deportation of Berlin's Jews 80 years ago 18.10.2021

18.06.2021 Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier besucht anlässlich des 80. Jahrestags des Überfalls Deutschlands auf die Sowjetunion die Ausstellung Dimensionen des Verbrechens im Deutsch-Russischen Museum Berlin-Karlshorst.

Steinmeier marks 80 years since Nazi invasion of Soviet Union 18.06.2021

More from German News Service

H2 Bilder aus der DW-Sendung Made in Germany vom 2. November 2021 Quelle: DW

Hydrogen power - A German village goes it alone 11.01.2022

Hyperloop Bilder aus der DW-Sendung Made in Germany vom 2. November 2021 Quelle: DW

Are Hyperloops up to the hype? 11.01.2022

Leeres Klassenzimmer, die Stuehle sind auf die Tische gestellt- ein Mundschutz,Maske haengt an einem Stuhl-im Hintergrund steht eine Lehrerin vor der Tafel. Flaechendeckend werden Schulen und KITAS wegen dem verhaengten Lockdown auf zunaechst unbestimmte Zeit geschlossen, Klassenzimmer einer Grund -und Mittelschule in Germering bei Muenchen in Bayern.

Germans return to schools as omicron spreads 10.01.2022

Der Lummenfelsen auf der Hochseeinsel Helgoland. Jedes Jahr Mitte Juni beginnt auf Helgoland ein unvergleichliches Spektakel: Trottellummenküken springen vom Lummenfelsen rund 40 Meter tief zu ihren Eltern ins Wasser. Doch manchmal endet ein Sprung auch hinter einer Mauer. (zu dpa «Sturz ins Meer - Der Lummensprung auf Helgoland hat begonnen») +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

A hydrogen revolution off Germany's North Sea coast 10.01.2022

Read also

BERLIN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 22: Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier recording the Christmas address for December 25, 2020 on December 22, 2020 at Bellevue Palace on December 22, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Gora - Pool/Getty Images)

German president: Onus is on individuals to end the pandemic 23.12.2021

In his Christmas address, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has said that responsibility for beating the pandemic lies with each citizen, as well as with the state. He also addressed the devastating German floods.

18.11.2021 German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks after accepting the Leo Baeck Medal at the Center for Jewish History, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

German president receives Jewish reconciliation prize 19.11.2021

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier used his acceptance speech in New York to warn his fellow Germans to be vigilant in the face of rising antisemitism.

Holocaust survivor Margot Friedlaender, Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, his wife Elke Buedenbender, and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel attend the event 1918 - 1938 - 1989: Commemorating November 9 on the anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as the Night of Broken Glass, at the presidential Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, November 9, 2021. Wolfgang Kumm/Pool via REUTERS

German president marks November 9 pogrom against Jews 09.11.2021

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has underlined November 9 as one being of key importance in German history. Three crucial events took place on the date, including the 1938 Nazi-instigated pogrom against the Jews.

Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier besucht die Insel Utøya. Bei dem Sommerlager der sozialdemokratischen Arbeiderpartiet Norwegens wurden hier am 22. Juli 2011 69 Menschen bei einem Anschlag des Rechtsextremisten Breivik ermordet. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Utoya now a 'place of hope,' German president says 04.11.2021

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has praised young people who continue to attend political youth camps on the Norwegian island where a deadly far-right terror attack happened.