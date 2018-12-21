 Germany′s last black hard coal mine Prosper-Haniel closes | News | DW | 21.12.2018

News

Germany's last black hard coal mine Prosper-Haniel closes

Ceremonies have been held to mark the end of 155 years of coal mining at Prosper-Haniel in the industrial Ruhr Valley. RWE's Hambach Garzweiler brown coal, lignite open mine continues to expand.

Deutschland Zeche Prosper-Haniel | Übergabe letztes Stück Steinkohle an Bundespräsident Steinmeier (Reuters/T. Schmuelgen)

For decades, the Prosper-Haniel colliery was the biggest employer in Bottrop, a coal town in the industrial Ruhr Valley.

On Friday the mine was formally closed in the presence of miners and dignitaries from across the country and beyond. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier received the last piece of local coal from one of the miners who had brought it to the surface.

Steinmeier spoke of the role of coal in Germany's history and in shaping the region. Workers had moved to Germany's mines from all over Europe, he said: "With coal, strangers became friends," he remarked. With the end of the mines, the president encouraged people to see a new beginning.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said: "Coal and prosperity are inseparable. Today we pay our respect for the courage and virtues of the coal miners."

Peter Schrimpf, Chairman of the German coal corporation RAG described Friday as a "dark day. The last dark day."

"Without the coal mining industry, parts of [German] history would have been very different," he said.

The Prosper-Haniel colliery ceased production in September. The decision to close had been taken in 2007, when there were 30,000 miners in Germany. By the end of 2017, there were only 5,700 miners left in the whole country, and most of them were in Bottrop.

Historian Michael Farrenkopf told DW's Kate Brady that the coal industry "enabled Germany to become a modern country." Coal mining was vital to Germany's "economic miracle" in the 1950s.

New businesses have come to the city, including an amusement park and Europe's largest indoor ski slope. Unemployment is about 6.3 per cent, above the national average of roughly 5 percent. Just a few hundred former miners will be kept on to dismantle the mine, and then even fewer to monitor the pumps used to keep mine water from groundwater.

German taxpayers have supported the country's coal mines with state subsidies of more than €49 billion ($55.8 billion) since 1998.

  The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The last shift

    This will be a melancholy and nostalgic Christmas for the people of Bottrop, especially for the last coal miners and their families. Three days before Christmas Eve, the Prosper-Haniel coal mine, the last black coal mine in Germany, is set to close. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will get the last piece of "black gold" to be brought up and see the light of day.

  • The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The end of black coal mining in Germany

    Black gold

    The coal was initially stored outside for days, like here with the Prosper-Haniel tower in the background. Then it was usually taken by train to the nearest port where it was loaded onto barges or ships to be brought to consumers; a large portion of it was shipped overseas. German hard coal was in demand worldwide for its quality, as long as the price was right.

  • The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The end of black coal mining in Germany

    Holding together proudly

    The work in the coal mine was not only well paid, the miners were also held in high esteem. Their dirty, exhausting and dangerous work welded the miners together. To this day, they all call each other mate ("kumpel"). Their solidarity and camaraderie are a reason for professional pride as can be seen here in this photo taken in Bottrop's Prosper-Haniel mine.

  • The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The end of black coal mining in Germany

    Working and living

    The miner operators set up housing for the miners in the immediate vicinity of the pits. In the garden they often kept chickens and pigs, and there was even room for a pigeon coop. Meanwhile, these houses have become very popular. If both halves of a house are combined, it offers plenty of space and a garden in the city is no small luxury.

  • The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The end of black coal mining in Germany

    Mates from Anatolia

    After World War II, many so-called guest workers from southern Europe and Turkey came to work in the mines alongside colleagues from Silesia and Masuria, both in today's Poland. Most of them came and stayed; first names like Mehmet and Mustafa can still be heard in the Ruhr area on every corner.

  • The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The first cracks

    The 1950s and 60s were the highpoint of the Ruhr mining industry. And yet, whoever wanted to could already see the first cracks in the mining business model. The coal, which was initially near the Earth's surface, soon had to be dug out deeper and deeper — up to 1,500 meters underground. That was very expensive and German coal became less and less competitive internationally.

  • The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The end of black coal mining in Germany

    Bad for the environment

    For decades the Ruhr area was notorious for its bad air. Especially the coking plants made sure that the freshly laundered laundry was dry, but still very dirty when hung out on the line. The image here depicts a skyline of coal, smokestacks and smoke in Oberhausen not far from Bottrop. Today nobody in the area misses these dirty consequences of the coal business.

  • The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The end of black coal mining in Germany

    Unstable ground

    Even after coal mining is discontinued, it will continue to play an important role in the lives of the people of Ruhr Valley. Because time and again the earth opens up and houses, roads or railway lines are badly damaged by the notoriously unstable ground. These cave-ins happen when cavities collapse under the ground — that's because in place of coal that used to exist before there's now just air.

  • The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The work is never done

    In the last 150 years, the Ruhr area has sunk in places by up to 25 meters (82 feet). If the mines were left to their own devices, the groundwater would rise again, transforming the area into a huge lake. So the water has to be pumped out — continuously. That is why the Ruhr is now called an "eternal burden" for the more than five million people who live there.

  • The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The end of black coal mining in Germany

    What will remain?

    We'll see how long the miners stay put and keep up their camaraderie. The omnipresent mining towers have now been demolished for the most part. Huge areas of the former complexes have been greened. Many former industrial monuments — and there are plenty of them — have been transformed into amusement parks, the best example being the Zollverein in Essen, which is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

    Author: Dirk Kaufmann (tr)


Brown coal continues

While hard coal production has ceased, production of cheaper lignite from the open-cast mine at Hambach Garzweiler near Cologne is continuing, and the area under extraction expanding.

The Hambach Garzweiler open cast lignite mining area

The Hambach Garzweiler open cast lignite mining area

Villages with their churches have been torn down to make way for the extraction site where the brown coal is used in Germany's lignite-fired power plants.

However, pollution  and conservation concerns mean Hambach's future is likely to be short, in order for Germany to meet its climate targets for 2030.

The coal commission set up by Chancellor Angela Merkel's government will decide how long the lignite mines should remain in operation.

jm/msh (AFP, epd)

