Germany's glorious beer gardens
Visiting a German beer garden is a must once spring comes around! Here are some traditional beer gardens that you simply have to know.
Munich's largest beer garden
Munich boasts the largest concentration of beer gardens in Germany. The biggest is Hirschgarten beer garden, which seats 8,000 people. Traditionally, guests bring their own food and only order beer, a practice that has been maintained over many years. But snacks like pretzels and cheese can be purchased, too.
First official beer garden
In 1812, Bavaria's King Maximilian I ruled that beer gardens could be set up in Munich for the first time. The beer garden near Munich central station is considered the oldest. Here, over 100 chestnut trees provide a cozy atmophere and ample shade. Beer is served from wooden kegs right in front of the guests. A bell rings when ever a fresh keg is tapped.
Munich's English Garden
One of Bavaria's most famous beer gardens is located in Munich's English Garden beside the Chinese Tower, with space for some 7,000 guests. This makes it the second-largest beer garden in the city. It is popular with tourists and locals alike.
Law allows beer gardens to open late
Bavarians take their beer gardens very seriously. In 1995, residents living near the Waldwirtschaft tavern just south of Munich, which boasts a large beer garden, demanded earlier closing times. That upset Bavaria's then Prime Minister Edmund Stoiber so much that a law was changed to ensure that beer lovers can enjoy their brew until 11:00 pm.
Andechs monastery
When in Munich, many tourists make a point of traveling to Andechs monastery to sample its famous beer. Legend has it the special brew is sourced from the depths of the "holy mountain" on which the monastery is situated. The Benedictine monks run the brewery to this day.
World's oldest monastic brewery
Weltenburg Abbey, an hour's drive north of Munich, has been making beer for hundreds of years. The beer is brewed in its cellar and served to guests relaxing in the courtyard above. It's well worth visiting this picturesque and storied complex right beside the Danube river.
High-altitude beer garden
At 2,962 meters (9,718 feet) above sea level, Zugspitze is Germany's tallest mountain. It also features a one-of-a-kind high-altitude beer garden. Whether you master the challenge and hike up, or opt for the cable car instead, refreshing beers and stunning views await at the top.
Drinking with a fabulous view
Not far from Bamberg's old town you'll find the Spezial Keller, or special cellar, offering a wonderful view of Bamberg Cathedral and Michaelsberg Monastery, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Local specialties include delicious smoked beer and roast pork shoulder.
Berlin's first beer garden
Berlin's very first beer garden opened in 1837. Located in what is today the Prenzlauerberg district, the beer garden offers an urban flair, seating for some 600 guests and ample shade thanks to tall chestnut trees.