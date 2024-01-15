  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Russia's war in Ukraine
Taiwan election
Breaking
BusinessGermany

Germany's economy shrank by 0.3% in 2023, latest data shows

January 15, 2024

Figures released by the federal statistics agency show that Germany's gross domestic product (GDP) dipped in 2023 compared to 2022. The agency said a number of crises continue to affect the economy.

https://p.dw.com/p/4bEy7
A construction site in Munich
The construction industry in Germany faced an uphill battle last yearImage: Frank Hoermann/SvenSimon/picture alliance

Germany's economy shrank by 0.3% in 2023, the federal statistics agency Destatis said on Monday.

The announcement comes after months of persistent inflation and sluggish growth.

"The overall economic development in Germany came to a standstill in 2023 in what remains a crisis-ridden environment," Destatis head Ruth Brand said in Berlin.

Some sectors that have struggled include the automotive industry and the construction industry.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) previously predicted that Germany would be the only major world economy to record a decline for 2023.

More to follow...

zc/lo (dpa, AP, Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A train full of brand new vehicles from a factory in Germany

Germany's economy set for rough ride in 2024

Germany's economy set for rough ride in 2024

The German economy may see a little growth in 2024, but so far everything is pointing to a lackluster year. Dynamic developments seem far out of reach.
BusinessJanuary 2, 2024