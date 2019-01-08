 Germany′s Alexander Zverev exits Australian Open in meltdown | News | DW | 21.01.2019

News

Germany's Alexander Zverev exits Australian Open in meltdown

Fourth-seed men’s tennis player Alexander Zverev has crashed out of the Australian Open in the fourth round. The German has been expected to defeat his Canadian opponent Milos Raonic for a place in the quarterfinals.

Zverev at the Australian Open (picture-alliance/AAP/L. Coch)

Germany's Alexander Zverev was dumped out of the Australian Open in the fourth-round on Monday by Canadian Milos Raonic 6-1, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5 ).

In a surprsingly one-sided match, Raonic was able to break 21-year-old Zverev's serve six times in the first two sets.

Although the third set was much closer, the Canadian converted his fourth match point to seal the contest in less than two hours.

As well as losing out on a place in the quarterfinals, Zverev was also reprimanded by the umpire. Aware that the match was slipping away from him in the second set, Zverev had smashed his racquet into the ground, leaving it mangled and earning him a code violation.

The 28-year-old Raonic will now compete with either Croatian Borna Coric, seeded 11th, or France's Lucas Pouille, who is seeded 28th. 

rc/rt (AFP, Reuters)

