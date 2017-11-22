Germany: US military plane crashes near Trier

The plane crashed into a forested area outside the southwestern city of Trier near the Luxembourg border.

The US Air Force confirmed that the plane is one of its F-16 fighter jets stationed at the US air base in Spangdahlem in Rhineland-Palatinate.

The cause of the crash is as yet unclear. The pilot was engaged in a routine training flight.

A large amount of jet fuel is said to have spilled out at the site of the crash. Police have cordoned off the area.

The US Air Force reports that a board of officers will investigate the cause of the accident.

At least 24 F-16 fighter jets and around 4,000 US troops are stationed at the Spangdahlem air base.

Second crash in months

This is the second instance of an accident involving military planes in Germany in recent months. In June, two German military jets collided during a flying mission in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

One pilot escaped via the plane's ejection seat while the other was killed in the crash.

