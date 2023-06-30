Germany: Two teenagers' ecstasy deaths prompt debate

In northern Germany, two teenage girls died following an overdose of the party drug MDMA, also known as ecstasy. More prevention and drug checking could help to prevent such accidents in future.

The two teenagers whose deaths have shaken Germany were only 13 and 15 years old. They had taken drugs seeking a special experience, a thrill. The suspected cause in both cases — which occurred in the space of only a few days — was an overdose of the drug methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), commonly known as ecstasy.

Deaths with ecstasy have happened before: The death of a young American woman following an ecstasy overdose in Berlin's famous Berghain nightclub in 2017 also attracted a lot of attention.

As tragic as every single death is, according to statistics from Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), ecstasy is in last place when it comes to deaths caused by illegal drugs. From 2020 until 2022, the BKA statisticians recorded 27 cases.

Ecstasy is the third-most consumed illegal drug in Germany, coming in behind cannabis and amphetamine. According to the Epidemiological Survey of Substance Abuse in Germany (ESA), one out of every 100 people surveyed between the ages of 18 and 64 had consumed ecstasy in the previous 12 months.

Many partygoers enjoy the stimulating effects of drugs Image: picture-alliance/dpa

Heart palpitations, overheating, circulatory collapse — and sometimes, death

The drug information website drugcom.de , which is run by Germany's Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA), strongly warns of the dangers of taking ecstasy. It points to deaths caused by ecstasy use as "predominantly the result of overheating and the subsequent kidney or liver failure."

The drugcom page makes clear, however, why partygoers in particular reach for the synthetic drug. "Ecstasy has the stimulating effects of its parent substance amphetamine: people who take it feel alert and enabled." Drugcom lists "feelings of happiness and love" or "the feeling of closeness to other people," among the "pleasantly perceived effects" of the drug. Ideal for dancing the night away in clubs.

The dosage is what can make the difference between a poison and a medicine: this week the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published guidelines for research into psychedelic drugs, including ecstasy. The substance has for years already been used to successfully treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in military veterans. However, its administration is controlled, with safe dosages and without mixing it with other substances, which can be dangerous.

People who obtain the drug illegally do not have this security. In its latest report, released in mid-June, the European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) noted that "the overall strength of tablets available on the retail marketplace still remains high by historical standards."

Drug checking for informed consumption

The European summer is the festival season. According to news agency reports, pills with the same imprint as those suspected of having killed the two girls — "Blue Punisher" — have already appeared at the popular music and arts festival Fusion, currently being held (June 28 to July 2) in the Mecklenburg lake district northwest of Berlin. Partygoers have been warned. In Berlin, the new edition of the "Love Parade" event is scheduled to take place on July 8, with potentially hundreds of thousands of revelers, including massive levels of ecstasy consumption. Most would not know what exactly they are taking.

Drug checking for dosage and purity helps prevent accidents Image: Martin Schutt/dpa/picture alliance

Since the beginning of June, people in Berlin intending to take drugs they bought illegally have been able to have the substances tested for free. After years of discussions and preparations, the so-called "Drug Checking" has begun. During this process, ingredients are analyzed for impurities. Results are typically available within three days.

"If we had already had blanket drug checking and it was widely communicated, that might perhaps have prevented the tragic accidents," toxicology and drug expert Fabian Pitter Steinmetz said, referring to the recent deaths of the two teenagers.

In Berlin, the demand for drug tests was so high during the first weeks of the program that many tests could not be conducted. The initial results: A third of the substances submitted so far either exceeded the expected dosage or were contaminated.

At least four other German federal states want to follow Berlin's example and introduce free testing of drugs. That could be possible via a new law, which should enable such initiatives to be launched nationwide in the future. The law has already been approved by the Bundestag lower house of parliament but still needs to be passed by the Bundesrat upper house.

Toxicologist Steinmetz also views drug checking as an opportunity to gain insights into the drug scene — above all, access to drug users. "As a typical social worker or drug counselor, you never usually meet typical consumers of recreational drugs," Steinmetz told DW. "The majority of the people who take these party drugs on weekends do not have a problematic consumption habit. Despite this, some guidance would also help them to avoid problems in the future and to minimize risks."

This article was originally written in German.

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.