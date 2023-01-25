  1. Skip to content
The German government had been bracing for a contraction of its economy Image: Silas Stein/dpa/picture alliance
BusinessGermany

Germany to escape recession, government projections show

12 minutes ago

The German economy is withstanding the aftershock of the Ukraine war better than prior projections showed.

Germany is expected to narrowly avoid a recession this year, the government said on Wednesday, as Europe's biggest economy withstands the aftershock of the Ukraine war better than prior projections had estimated. 

The country is forecast to obtain economic growth of 0.2 percent in 2023, the economy ministry shared in its latest projections. In October, Berlin was preparing for a contraction of 0.4 percent amid soaring energy costs and a cost of living crisis. 

Davos: COVID, inflation, Ukraine war fuel global recession

los/kb (dpa, AFP, AP, Reuters)

