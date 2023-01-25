Germany to escape recession, government projections show
The German economy is withstanding the aftershock of the Ukraine war better than prior projections showed.
Germany is expected to narrowly avoid a recession this year, the government said on Wednesday, as Europe's biggest economy withstands the aftershock of the Ukraine war better than prior projections had estimated.
The country is forecast to obtain economic growth of 0.2 percent in 2023, the economy ministry shared in its latest projections. In October, Berlin was preparing for a contraction of 0.4 percent amid soaring energy costs and a cost of living crisis.
