News

Germany: Teenager found dead in asylum center near Bonn

The 17-year-old girl was found after being reported missing on Friday. Police have made an arrest and have launched a murder investigation.

Man pushing stretcher towards hearse (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gambarini)

Police in the western German town of Sankt Augustin found the body in an asylum center on Sunday evening after an extensive search of the area.

Police had earlier located her clothes and handbag on the banks of a lake near the asylum center.

The parents had reported the girl, who is from nearby Unkel, missing on Friday. Local media report that she told her parents she would meet a female friend in Bonn. She did not reach her friend's house, according to the reports.

It is not clear what happened in the asylum center, and the nationalities of the teenager and the person who was arrested have not been released. Police are to give further details on Monday.

