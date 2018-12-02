 Germany: Suspect confesses to teen killing in asylum center near Bonn | News | DW | 03.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germany: Suspect confesses to teen killing in asylum center near Bonn

The 17-year-old girl was found dead in Sankt Augustin after being reported missing. Police have made an arrest and launched a murder investigation.

Man pushing stretcher towards hearse (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gambarini)

Police in the western German town of Sankt Augustin found the body in a shelter that houses both asylum-seekers and homeless people on Sunday evening after an extensive search of the area.

Police had earlier located her clothes and handbag on the banks of a lake near the asylum center. They used dogs, divers and helicopters to aid in the search.

The girl's parents in nearby Unkel had reported her missing on Friday. Local media reported that she told her parents she would meet a female friend in Bonn. Police say, however, that she went to see the suspect in the shelter instead.

Victim found in suspect's flat

The 19-year-old man who was taken into custody is a German national, who also holds a Kenyan passport, police said on Monday. When they questioned him as part of the search effort for the girl, the man confessed to killing her after an argument and told officers on the scene that the victim was dead in his small apartment in the shelter. 

"The accused admits to exercising violence against her," Bonn's Chief Public Prosector Robin Fassbender told German news agency DPA. "We are therefore assuming a deliberate homicide."

According to public broadcaster WDR, the victim and the suspect had met a little over a week before at a bar in Bonn. Police were initially tipped off as to the identity of the suspect based on social media posts the victim had made, including pictures of the two of them together.

In the girl's hometown of Unkel, Mayor Gerhard Hausen said: "We're all deeply shocked here. Our thoughts are with the family, and our flag is at half-mast."

Related content

Filmszene - Die Stadt ohne Juden

Century-old movie forewarning of anti-Semitism to screen at German silent film festival 16.08.2018

The Silent Film Festival in the German city of Bonn offers a fresh chance to see long-lost movies. One recently restored film from 1924, A City Without Jews, is likely to trigger some uncomfortable memories though.

Deutschland Mühlhausen Justizzentrum

German student admits to killing classmate who rejected him 16.04.2018

The 26-year-old is alleged to have panicked after a lie he told to win his victim's admiration was about to unravel. The 22-year-old was found with her throat cut, and stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 