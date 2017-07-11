Germany: Suspect at large after Düsseldorf Airport stabbing

Federal police confirmed Tuesday that a knife attack left one person injured at Düsseldorf Airport.

The stabbing took place in front of the departures terminal, according to media reports.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment. The alleged perpetrator is still on the run, with a manhunt underway involving both local and federal police.

A police spokesperson said the stabbing resulted from a dispute among homeless people. The injuries suffered by the victim were reportedly not severe.

tj/rt (Reuters, dpa)