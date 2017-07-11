Germany sends Alexei Navalny transcripts to Moscow in poisoning probe

Germany handed transcripts of interviews with Alexei Navalny to Russia, as part of Moscow's probe into the poisoning of the activist, a German Justice Ministry spokesman said on Saturday.

Berlin also demanded a thorough probe into Navalny's poisoning and made the interrogation protocols available to the Russian side. Russia now had all the information needed to carry out a criminal investigation into the poisoning in August last year, including blood, clothing and tissue samples, the spokesman said.

"The German government assumes that the Russian government will now immediately take all necessary steps to clarify the crime against Mr. Navalny," he said.

"This crime must be solved in Russia. This requires investigations commensurate with the seriousness of this crime," he added.

The Russian side had made previous requests for legal assistance, but Germany delayed the response, referring to Navalny's poor state of health, which kept him from being questioned. In August, the activist was the victim of a poison attack and was subsequently brought to Germany for treatment.

Navalny to return to Russia

Navalny is set to fly back to Russia on Sunday for the first time since the poisoning, despite the risk of being jailed upon his return. Navalny has accused Putin of ordering his poisoning with the deadly Novichok nerve agent, and some supporters have urged him to stay abroad for his own safety.

The Russian government has denied any involvement in the attack, claiming that Russian agents would have successfully killed him if they wanted him dead.

The German Justice Ministry said Navalny was interviewed by Berlin prosecutors and provided "extensive answers" to questions submitted by Russia's general prosecutor's office.

The transcripts are now available to Russia under the European Mutual Legal Assistance Convention, the spokesman said.

