 Germany reinstates ′Meister′ requirement for 12 trades | News | DW | 12.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany reinstates 'Meister' requirement for 12 trades

The rules had been relaxed in 2004 in a bid to create more businesses, but now anyone wanting to set up on their own will need to obtain high-grade qualifications in 12 trade sectors.

A man laying tiles (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Scholz)

The German parliament on Thursday voted to reintroduce rules requiring those founding businesses in certain trade sectors to have gained the qualification of "Meister" or "master craftsperson."

The requirement had been relaxed for 53 of 94 recognized branches of trade under the Social Democrat-Green government of Chancellor Gerhard Schröder in 2004.

The move was made in an attempt to liven up industry by making it easier to create new businesses. The "Meister" requirement was kept for 41 trades where public safety was an issue. 

Thursday's move reintroduces the "Meister" obligation for 12 trade sectors. Those affected include tilers, makers of wooden toys, coopers, signmakers, interior designers and organ builders. 

Wooden toys at a Christmas Market (picture alliance/dpa/H.Kaise)

Wooden toys will now have to come from 'Meister' companies

Keeping the quality

Conservative politicians and representatives of the trade sectors have long been petitioning for a reintroduction of the requirement, saying that Germany's reputation for fine quality was at stake.

The issue was included in the 2018 coalition agreement between the conservative CDU/CSU bloc of Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Social Democrats.

Critics of the requirement say that the "Meister" qualification is no true guarantee of quality and that Germany's current lack of craftspeople could be exacerbated, as many would be disqualified from founding businesses. They also say that customers will be forced to pay higher prices for services due to the higher status given by the "Meister" title.

Watch video 03:12

Fancy floorboards

DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

The endless talk about a shortage of skilled workers in Germany

How big is the shortage of qualified workers in Germany really? In some industries, the line of job seekers is running low. In many others, the problems are not as they seem and are often homemade. (01.05.2019)  

Germany's wooden toy makers preserve a tradition all year round

Many of Germany's traditional handcrafted wooded toys and decorations come from Seiffen. There, specially trained craftspeople work to preserve the centuries-old techniques and pass them on to the next generation. (16.06.2009)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Fancy floorboards  

Related content

Balsamico-Essig, Olivenöl und Basilikum

Balsamico 'made in Germany' not illegal, says EU 04.12.2019

An Italian consortium had sued a German vinegar maker that sold its product as "Balsamico." The EU's top court has ruled that appropriation of the term does not violate EU food designation laws.

Hauptgebäude der WTO in Genf

WTO judge blockage could prove 'the beginning of the end' 10.12.2019

The World Trade Organization is facing a major crisis as its appellate body loses its ability to rule on new dispute cases. The US has been blocking the appointment of new judges to protest the way the WTO does business.

NAFTA

US, Mexico, Canada sign USMCA trade deal 10.12.2019

Canada, Mexico and the United States have reached an agreement on a revised North American free trade pact. The deal, seen as a replacement for the 25-year-old NAFTA, is the result of more than two years of wrangling.

Advertisement