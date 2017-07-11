Germany: Prosecutors raid far-right AfD's headquarters

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party says that public prosecutors have "copied complete hard disks, mailboxes and file folders'' during a raid on its national headquarters in Berlin on Wednesday.

"Since this morning, the Berlin public prosecutor's office has been conducting a house search in the premises of the federal headquarters of Alternative for Germany, without any prior inquiry having been directed to the AfD regarding the facts to be clarified,'' the party said in a statement.

The AfD, which has 79 of 736 seats in the Bundestag, began life as a party critical of eurozone policies but has since slid to the right and is now known for its vehement anti-immigration and nationalist stance.

What was the search about?

According to German public broadcaster ARD, the investigators sought to access the official email account of former party chairman Jörg Meuthen and that of the party's treasurer during the period in question from 2016 to 2018.

Meuthen and his party are alleged to have made false statements in accountability reports to parliament, media reported.

Meuthen, who is still a member of the European Parliament, has had his parliamentary immunity lifted.

A party spokesperson said that "there is apparently a need for clarification on a few points regarding the 2016 to 2018 accountability reports and the 2017 election campaign financing."

Co-party leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla criticized the raid. Weidel called it a "highly unusual and extremely disproportionate measure to intimidate the AfD."

Chrupalla said the party "would have answered accordingly and provided documents" if it had been asked in advance.

