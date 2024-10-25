Germany promises India more visas for skilled workers

Berlin will increase travel documents for skilled Indian workers. This follows a migration agreement signed two years ago between India and Germany to enhance mobility for professionals and students.

Germany on Friday promised to dramatically boost the number of skilled Indians it permits as Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited the Indian capital, New Delhi.

Berlin has also pledged to reduce the bureaucracy of the application process and to make the recognition of Indian professional qualifications in Germany easier.

Germany has agreed to increase the number of visas granted annually to skilled Indian workers to 90,000, up from 20,000.

"The message is that Germany is open for skilled workers," Scholz said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the agreement as an economic benefit for both countries.

"When India's dynamics and Germany's precision meet, when Germany's engineering and India's innovation meet... a better future is decided for the Indo-Pacific and the entire world," he said.

