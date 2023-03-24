Germany promises Georgia support for EU candidate status
Germany's foreign minister says the door to EU candidate status is "wide open" for Georgia. But she stressed the Caucasus country would first need to implement reforms to address concerns over democracy.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Friday Germany was ready to help Georgia in its quest to join the European Union.
Speaking at a press conference in the capital, Tbilisi, she told reporters that more needed to be done to uphold democratic standards and ensure freedom of the press.
What did Germany's top diplomat say?
"I am in Georgia with a specific message: we want to see Georgia in the European Union," Baerbock said, alongside her Georgian counterpart, Ilia Darchiashvili.
"The door to EU candidate status is wide open," she added.
However, the German minister also underscored that it was "essential that this country implements reforms so that Georgia can join the EU."
"We will be supporting you along this path," she said.
The road to joining the EU
Last year, the EU deferred Georgia's membership application to join the bloc. It said at the time that Tbilisi must conduct reforms before it is put on a formal membership path. Candidacy status was, however, granted to Ukraine and Moldova.
Georgia's government withdrew a controversial law earlier this month that would have required organizations receiving foreign funding to register as foreign agents.