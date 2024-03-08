Germany: Police arrest armed man at school in Brandenburg

Police have arrested a man who broke into a school in Brandenburg near Berlin carrying a knife and an alarm gun. He was seen early in the morning, triggered an alarm, and emergency services overpowered and arrested him.

Police announced that a gunman was arrested on Friday at a school in Petershagen near the German capital, Berlin.

The police said a security alarm was raised at the school at around 7:15 a.m. (0615 GMT/UTC) when a man carrying a knife and a gun was seen to have entered the school premises.

The suspect, who police said was 22 years old, was carrying a so-called alarm gun, used to fire blanks not real bullets.

He was overpowered by emergency services in the area around the school before he was arrested, a spokesperson said.

Police said the gunman and a police officer sustained slight injuries during the operation but that nobody else was hurt.

At the time of the incident, before classes were set to start, only teachers, other school staff, and employees of a gardening company were on the school premises. Pupils were not yet in the building.

The school's morning classes were canceled after the arrest and officers searched the neighborhood for other sources of danger or potential accomplices. The motive is still unclear.

