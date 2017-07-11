Germany NSU: Top court reviews case in neo-Nazi murder spree

Germany's Federal Court of Justice began on Thursday to hear the case of a man who aided a neo-Nazi terrorist group, the NSU, who killed ten people over seven years.

A Munich court in 2018 gave the defendant Andre E. a relatively light sentence of 2.5 years in prison for supporting a terrorist organization but acquitted him on the charge of aiding in attempted murder.

Germany's top court will now review the case at the request of the state prosecutor who had sought a sentence of 12 years. Andre E. himself is also appealing the prior sentence. The court is expected to make its decision on December 15.

Chronicle of the NSU murders A mysterious string of murders For years, neo-Nazis of the right-wing organization National Socialist Underground (NSU) killed people across Germany. The suspects: Uwe Mundlos, Uwe Böhnhardt (center) and Beate Zschäpe. Their victims: eight people of Turkish origin, one Greek man and a German policewoman. Their motive: xenophobia. Until 2011, the German public was not aware of the scope of their crimes.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Unsuccessful bank robbery The murder spree was uncovered on November 4, 2011, when Mundlos and Böhnhardt robbed a bank in the east German town of Eisenach. For the first time, they failed. Police officers surrounded the caravan in which the two men were holed up. A later investigation concluded that Mundlos first shot and killed Böhnhardt, then set the caravan on fire and killed himself.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Zschäpe turns herself in Shortly after the death of Böhnhardt and Mundlos there was an explosion at Frühlingsstraße 26 in Zwickau, in the state of Saxony. Beate Zschäpe lived at that address together with the two bank robbers. Zschäpe allegedly set the house on fire to destroy evidence. Four days later, she turned herself in to the police. The terror suspect has been custody since that day.

Chronicle of the NSU murders The truth comes out In the ruins of the Zwickau flat, police officers found a self-made video in which the terror cell claimed responsibility under the name of the NSU, the National-Socialist Underground. The 15-minute video shows crime scenes and pictures of the victims killed by the right-wing terrorist group between 2000 and 2007.

Chronicle of the NSU murders NSU claim responsibility Famous cartoon character The Pink Panther hosts the amateur video, which is full of slogans of hatred against people with an immigrant background and which mocks the murder victims. Before her arrest, Zschäpe allegedly sent out copies of the video in which the NSU claimed responsibility for the crimes.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Verbal slip-ups Until 2011, the term "döner murders" was frequently used when reporting about the killings. Nothing was known about the connection between the individual cases, nor about the motive. There were rumors the victims were linked to the drug scene. But the NSU's video left no doubt. The term "döner murders" was chosen as Germany's "Unwort des Jahres" (doublespeak of the year) in 2011.

Chronicle of the NSU murders NSU also behind Cologne pipe bomb "The findings made by our security authorities so far show no indication of a terrorist background, but of a criminal milieu," said German Interior Minister Otto Schily on June 10, 2004. A day earlier, a pipe bomb explosion in Cologne left 22 people injured and many shops damaged. In 2011, it became clear: the NSU’s right-wing terrorists were also behind the Cologne bombing.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Memorial service in Berlin On February 23, 2012, Germany commemorated the victims. At the ceremony at a Berlin concert hall, the focus was on the relatives of the victims. Semiya Simsek (right), the daughter of the murdered flower stand owner Enver Simsek, gave an emotional speech. German Chancellor Angela Merkel made an official apology to the victims and promised them that all questions would be answered.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Memorial for Mehmet Kubasik "Dortmund is a colorful, tolerant and welcoming town – and opposes right-wing extremism!" This statement was made by mayor Ullrich Sierau at the unveiling of the memorial stone for NSU victim Mehmet Kubasik in September 2012. The memorial was set up just meters away from the kiosk in which Kubasik was killed on April 4, 2006.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Solidarity with the victims On November 4, 2012, exactly a year after the terror cell was uncovered, people in many German cities staged solidarity demonstrations against right-wing extremism. The protesters called for thorough investigations into the racially motivated murders - which in their view was not happening fast enough.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Beate Zschäpe lone survivor Believed to be the last survivor of the NSU trio, Beate Zschäpe went on trial in May 2013.Over 800 witnesses were heard. Zschäpe did not speak for the first two and a half years of the trial.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Life sentence Beate Zschäpe was given a life sentence. She was found guilty of joint complicity in 10 counts of murder, arson, robbery, extortion, the formation of a terrorist organization and membership in a terrorist organization. Though there was no evidence that she herself was present at the scene of the crimes, the judges felt that the "particular severity of guilt" required for a life sentence applied.

Chronicle of the NSU murders The co-accused Ralf Wohlleben received 10 years for procuring weapons for the NSU, co-accused Holger G. got three years for providing false identity papers. Another co-accused, Andre E, received two and a half years for providing the NSU with rail passes in his and his wife's name. He also allegedly rented a mobile home which the cell drove to Cologne to carry out a bombing.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Long lasting impact When conservative politician Walter Lübcke was murdered by a neo-Nazi activist in 2019, his name was also found on the 'list of enemies' for targetted killings. Lübcke had come under attack from the far-right following a speech he made in 2015 defending the decision to take in refugees from the Syrian war.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Securty agency failings The federal and the state parliaments launched investigations to shed light on the security authorities' failures in the NSU case: The role of paid informants, the lack of cooperation between the various intelligence agencies and state interior ministries, which are responsible for police in the respective states, and allegations of systemic racism on the part of German authorities. Author: Anna Peters / nh



What is the NSU?

The Nation Socialist Underground (NSU) was a group of neo-Nazis who were able to go on a murder spree for seven years before two of them, Uwe Mundlos and Uwe Böhnhardt, committed suicide.

The third member of the trio, Beate Zschäpe, was recently denied an appeal for a life sentence.

Nine of the ten victims of the neo-Nazi terror were individuals with Turkish or Greek backgrounds. One was a female police officer with no migrant background.

The group also carried out two bomb attacks in the city of Cologne, which left dozens injured.

The case has been a source of controversy in Germany due to the failure of the police to stop the murders, deciding instead to focus on the families of the victims as possible perpetrators.

It also shed a light on Germany's intelligence services. The fact that an agent had been present during one of the murders has raised questions of collusion.

How was Andre E. involved with the NSU?

Andre E. is just one of four people who were charged with supporting the right-wing terror group.

He was found to have provided the group with train travel tickets under his and his wife's name. He has also been accused of renting the vehicle that was used in several bank robberies and the Cologne bombings.

In another instance, the defendant accompanied Zschäpe to a witness hearing. He had provided her with his wife's ID. Yet the Munich judge decided there was not enough evidence to prove he knew about the group's murderous plans.

Watch video 42:30 The story of a neo-Nazi network in Germany

Many believe that the network of supporters was much bigger and criticisms have been leveled against the prosecution for failing to open up the case, preferring instead to focus on the narrative of the "NSU trio."

The Munich court also sparked anger among the families of the victims by releasing Andre E. from custody. He will remain free until his sentence becomes legally binding.

ab/rc (AFP, dpa)