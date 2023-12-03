Germany: Munich Airport resumes flights after heavy snowfall

Heavy snowfall at the start of the weekend forced hundreds of flights to be canceled at Germany's second-busiest airport.

Flight operations resumed at Munich Airport at 6 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) on Sunday after heavy snowfall ground air traffic to a halt, the operating company announced on its website.

Flights were suspended at the airport on Saturday amid the onset of severe winter weather across southern Germany.

The operating company said that although flights had now resumed, there would still be "restrictions in air traffic." It urged passengers to check the status of their flight with their airline "well in advance" before traveling to the airport.

The large amount of snow, unusual so early in the season, paralyzed much of Munich, the capital of the state of Bavaria.

The city's main railway station was also shut down. Rail operator Deutsche Bahn announced Sunday morning that no long distance trains would be traveling for several hours.

More to come...

nm/wd (AFP, dpa)