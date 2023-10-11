Germany moves to streamline migrant deportations

Germany's coalition government has agreed on a series of measures that would make it easier for state and local authorities to repatriate certain migrants. The federal cabinet will soon meet to draft new laws.

Germany's Interior Minister Nancy Faeser unveiled a new migration bill on Wednesday that would streamline deportations.

The bill would give German authorities more power to enforce the repatriation of migrants who are found to be dangerous — namely, criminals and people smugglers.

The "bundle" of measures includes extending the allowed period of detention for such individuals from 10 days to 28 days to give the authorities more time to prepare for deportation.

In cases where the person in question lives in shared accommodation, police would also be allowed to enter rooms other than the bedroom belonging to the individual.

Faeser, from the Social Democratic Party, said the proposal has already been discussed with local and state authorities, who are responsible for deportations and repatriations.

"We want to cooperate closely," she said.

Building a consensus on migration

The proposed changes have been approved by other members of Germany's governing coalition, according to Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, who is a member of the Greens.

He said the federal cabinet would soon meet to draft concrete laws.

"We are adjusting regulations that prevent repatriations or make them more difficult," Habeck said on Wednesday.

"This above all applies to the repatriation of criminals."

Germany's migration policy divides communities To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Habeck also said he would encourage state authorities to grant refugees to right to work, so that they could support themselves and contribute to Germany's social security system.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has invited opposition leader Friedrich Merz, head of the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), to a top-level meeting on Friday aimed at building consensus over migration policy as part of his so-called "Germany pact."

Two state leaders — Hesse Premier Boris Rhein (CDU) and Lower Saxony Premier Stephan Weil (SPD) — were also invited.

The coalition government's decision to ease deportations comes after conservative and far-right parties won big in regional elections in Germany over the weekend. Observers have said that concerns over migration fueled their support.

zc/ab (dpa, epd)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.