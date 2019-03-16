Germany: Migrants attack police probing death at refugee center

A group of migrants have pelted officers with stones as they tried to investigate the death of a woman at the migrant center in the southern German city of Regensburg. A three-hour operation ensued to remove her body.
Clashes broke out between police and migrants at an asylum seeker processing center in southern Germany on Saturday following the death of a woman.
Police said they were attacked and harassed by residents of the facility after they arrived to investigate the 31-year-old's death.
The incident took place at around 9 a.m. local time (0800 UTC) in the city of Regensburg, 50 kilometers (31 miles) northeast of Munich.
Officers described an atmosphere of high emotion inside the facility as around 40 asylum seekers prevented them from recovering the woman's body.
At one stage police were pelted with stones and other objects, a police spokesman said.
Read more: Germans increasingly hostile towards asylum-seekers
Officers unable to retrieve body
A large-scale police operation was launched involving 20 patrol cars and 50 police officers.
The woman's body was only recovered around noon and taken to a funeral home.
An investigation has been launched into her death.
The facility in question is a so-called Ankor (anchor) center, which in German stands for arrival, distribution, decision and repatriation.
The institutions were set up to speed up the processing of asylum applications. Migrants are accommodated in the centers for the entirety of their asylum case.
mm/ng (AFP, dpa)
