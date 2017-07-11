Germany: Man attacks multiple people with knife near Frankfurt train station

One man was arrested Tuesday morning in Frankfurtshortly after allegedly stabbing four people in the street near the city's main railway station, police said.

The victims were taken to area hospitals, three with severe injuries, although none are believed to be life threatening.

Police are now investigating if there was any relationship between the suspected attacker and the stabbing victims. The streets near the crime scene were closed after the attack as investigators collected evidence.

"Whether they know each other, or if there was an argument beforehand is all still unclear," a police spokesperson told reporters at the scene, adding that there was no longer any danger.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported eyewitness statements that the suspect was under the influence of drugs and apparently attacked passersby at random. However, police could not yet confirm what motivated the attacker, or if he was on drugs.

Frankfurt's station district is a notorious hotspot for drugs, crime and prostitution.

Splattered blood seen on a window after the attack

wmr/aw (dpa, AFP)