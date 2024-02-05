  1. Skip to content
Germany: Lufthansa ground staff to go on strike

February 5, 2024

The Verdi trade union has called for a one-day strike that could cause major disruptions across several key German airports, including Frankfurt.

https://p.dw.com/p/4c2R5
A Lufthansa Airbus380 at a gate in Frankfurt Airport
Lufthansa is Germany's flag carrier airline with its main hub in FrankfurtImage: Sven Hoppe/dpa/picture alliance

Lufthansa, Germany's flag carrier airline, looks set to be hit by strikes on Wednesday after the trade union Verdi called on the airline's ground staff to carry out a one-day strike.

The industrial action will affect flights from the airline at airports in Frankfurt, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin and Düsseldorf. It comes after a strike by security staff grounded hundreds of flights across the country last week.

More to follow...

ab/kb (dpa, Reuters)