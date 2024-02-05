Germany: Lufthansa ground staff to go on strike

The Verdi trade union has called for a one-day strike that could cause major disruptions across several key German airports, including Frankfurt.

Lufthansa, Germany's flag carrier airline, looks set to be hit by strikes on Wednesday after the trade union Verdi called on the airline's ground staff to carry out a one-day strike.

The industrial action will affect flights from the airline at airports in Frankfurt, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin and Düsseldorf. It comes after a strike by security staff grounded hundreds of flights across the country last week.

More to follow...

