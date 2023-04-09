  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China-Taiwan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
Easter
Dark clouds and fire rise up from warehouses in Hamburg
Residents have been warned of the "extreme danger" posed by the smokeImage: picture alliance/dpa
CatastropheGermany

Germany: Hamburg issues a smoke warning as large fires rage

2 hours ago

Residents in the northern German city of Hamburg have been told to close their windows and doors. The cause of the warehouse fires is not yet known.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PqeX

The fire department in the German port city of Hamburg issued a warning on Sunday morning as a large fire billowed out smoke and hazardous gases.

Two warehouses at a truck stop in the Rothenburgsort district of the city had been in flames since the early hours of the morning, according to German media.

The fire and smoke were classified as an "extreme danger" in an official warning.

People evacuated as toxic gasses leak

Local public broadcaster NDR reported that hydrogen sulfide was leaking from the site, according to initial investigations. Firefighters were also reportedly only able to be on the scene with respirators.

Firefighters were still tackling the blaze several hours after it was first reported.

"Hamburg's city center is completely blacked out," a fire department spokesperson told German news agency DPA, following earlier reports that the plumes of smoke were heading for the center.

Firefighters up a ladder douse the flames coming from the Hamburg warehouses
Seven fire trucks were deployed to the scene to tackle the blazeImage: picture alliance/dpa

A police spokesperson told Reuters that it was not yet possible to fully assess the danger posed by the fire, but added that 140 people had been evacuated from the area.

Part of the problem was the dark sky which made it difficult to determine what was smoke and what was just cloud.

Blaze causes disruption to trains

Hamburg residents were told to keep their doors and windows closed and were told to turn off air conditioning systems and close vents.

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said that it had closed the route between Hamburg and the nearby town of Büchen due to the fire.

Trains between Hamburg and Berlin were also being diverted and could face delays of up to 60 minutes.

NDR reported that there were numerous explosions and that six fire trucks had been deployed to fight the blaze.

Emergency services were not able to give information on what exactly was being burned inside the warehouses or on what caused the fire.

ab/kb (dpa, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Drafted Russian soliders stand in the cold during the country's fall draft campaign

Russia steps up efforts to boost army size

Conflicts16 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Nearly 200,000 Zimbabweans face deportation from South Africa as the government cancels their residency permits.

In South Africa, thousands of Zimbabweans fear deportation

In South Africa, thousands of Zimbabweans fear deportation

SocietyApril 8, 202304:05 min
More from Africa

Asia

Moj logo on the App Store displayed on a phone screen

Indian alternative to TikTok attracts millions of users

Indian alternative to TikTok attracts millions of users

Digital WorldApril 8, 202301:41 min
More from Asia

Germany

A smartphone screen showing many images of pornographic content, blurred

Online pornography messes up the minds of minors: experts

Online pornography messes up the minds of minors: experts

Society20 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Commercial vessels including vessels which are part of Black Sea grain deal wait to pass the Bosphorus strait off the shores of Yenikapi

Sexual abuse at sea: 'I had nowhere to go'

Sexual abuse at sea: 'I had nowhere to go'

Crime4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A view of Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, a massive hydropower plant on the River Nile

Ethiopia's GERD dam: A potential boon for all, experts say

Ethiopia's GERD dam: A potential boon for all, experts say

PoliticsApril 8, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Benjamin Ferencz speaking at the Einsatzgruppen Trial in Nuremberg - besuited man speaking at rostrum with microphone

Ben Ferencz: D-Day vet, Nuremberg prosecutor, ICC visionary

Ben Ferencz: D-Day vet, Nuremberg prosecutor, ICC visionary

History6 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Leah Williamson and Mary Earps hold the Finalissima trophy aloft

England beat Brazil to win first women's Finalissima

England beat Brazil to win first women's Finalissima

SportsApril 7, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage