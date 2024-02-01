Germany: Flight chaos as airport workers go on strike

All passenger boardings at Frankfurt have been canceled, as well as all flights in Berlin, as security staff at 11 major airports begin industrial action.

Over 1,000 flights are expected to be canceled or delayed, impacting over 200,000 passengers, as airport staff kicked off a one-day strike across 11 major airports in Germany on Thursday, according to Germany's airport association ADV.

Security staff stopped work at Frankfurt, Hamburg, Bremen, Berlin, Leipzig, Düsseldorf, Cologne, Hanover, Stuttgart, Erfurt and Dresden after trade union Verdi called for industrial action.

The strike began on Wednesday night at the Cologne/Bonn airport in western Germany when the passenger control staff did not turn up for the night shift.

Verdi spokesperson Özay Tarim said that the participation rate at that airport was 100%.

"It was a successful start to the strike," he said, adding that he expected more than 80% of flights — including arrivals and departures — to be canceled during the day.

Which German airports are impacted by the strike?

All take-offs were canceled at airports in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover and Stuttgart. Arrivals will also likely experience major delays.

At the same time, Düsseldorf airport had only canceled a third of its flights. Tarim said that the security company there had offered workers a "strike-breaking bonus" of €200 ($216) to come to work.

Germany's largest airport, in Frankfurt, is also expected to see massive disruptions on Thursday, with all passenger boarding canceled.

"The strike will cause major disruptions and flight cancellations throughout the day," the airport operator Fraport said on its website. "In particular, security checkpoints outside the transit area will remain closed."

It suggested that passengers departing from Frankfurt avoid the airport on Thursday and contact their airline operators. Transit passengers were also warned they could face "strong disruptions and delays" due to the strike.

Airports in the southern state of Bavaria — such as Munich and Nuremberg — are not impacted by the industrial action as their security workers are considered public sector workers and have different contracts.

Lufthansa, Germany's flag carrier airline, has said that passengers can rebook their flights until February 8. It also offered domestic travelers train tickets for Thursday at no extra cost.

What do the striking airport workers want?

Verdi called the strike after several rounds of collective bargaining talks with the Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS) failed to reach an agreement.

The main demand is an hourly wage increase of €2.80. A BDLS spokesperson said they had made an offer of a 4% pay rise for this year followed by a 3% pay rise next year, but said the union's demand was unaffordable.

ADV boss Ralph Beisel protested that Thursday's strike would make airport operators suffer despite them not being a party to the dispute.

Thursday's strike comes after the German train drivers' union GDL called for the country's longest-ever rail strike last week following a dispute with the national rail operator Deutsch Bahn.

Verdi has also called on local public transport workers across most of Germany to strike on Friday.

6-day train strike paralyzes rail transport in Germany To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

ab/rt (dpa, Reuters)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.