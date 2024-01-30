Germany: Airport security personnel to strike Thursday

Security staff at major German airports are set to walk out on Thursday after negotiations stalled. Around 25,000 personnel are expected to take part in the industrial action, which will last all day.

Airport security staff at major German airports will go on strike Thursday February 1, trade union Verdi announced Tuesday, according to several German media outlets.

Approximately 25,000 employees in the aviation security sector have been called upon to stop work from early in the morning, reported German broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk, which is based in the federal state of Hesse, home to Frankfurt Airport.

Airport security personnel are responsible for baggage, staff and passenger checks, meaning airports cannot function without them.

Similar industrial action took place in March last year, shutting down airports across Germany and disrupting air traffic.

A full statement from Verdi is expected later on Tuesday afternoon, but the union is known to be demanding higher wages for its members.

Further talks are reportedly planned for next week.

More to come...

mf/wmr (dpa, Reuters)

