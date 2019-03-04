Germany: Flexible working conditions lead to overtime, study shows

Variable work hours and the ability to work from home lead to more hours worked overall in a job, a study published Tuesday by the Hans Böckler Foundation in Germany has shown.

The issue of flexible working conditions is prominent politically at the national level, with Labor Minister Hubertus Heil of the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) pushing for the right to work from home.

Main findings

Men and women with children use flexible working conditions differently.

Work flexibility tends to lead to noticeably more overtime for men than for women, with men working four extra hours per week and women working one.

For women with children, however, work flexibility sees them spend more time caring for children, a total of three extra hours per week.

Entrenching gender roles?

"Work flexibility helps make job and family more compatible, but it can simultaneously cement the classic role divisions between men and women, or even make them stronger," said Yvonne Lott, a researcher in gender and work at the Hans Böckler Foundation's Economic and Social Science Institute.

The double burden for women of working and caring for children is negligible by men, Lott added.

cmb/rt (dpa, KNA, epd)

