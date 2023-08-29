Germany drops sex assault probe into Rammstein's Lindemann

Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann had been accused of multiple cases of sexual assault during concerts.

Germany has dropped investigations against Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann, the Berlin state prosecutor's office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Lindemann had been accused of sexual misconduct during concerts and multiple cases of sexual assault.

Prosecutors said that initial investigations "did not provide any evidence" of the claims.

The invistigations were initiated on the basis of complaints by third parties in connection with press reports, the statement said.

Prosecutors said that law enforcement agencies have yet to receive testimony from any alleged victims of Lindemann's conduct, meaning that investigators were not able to substantiate the allegations.

More to come...