Germany: Discrimination a continuing problem, report shows

Germany's recently appointed anti-discrimination commissioner warned of the enduring problem of discrimination in the country on Tuesday, as she revealed details of a report focusing on the issue.

The analysis showed that in the year 2021, Germany's Anti-Discrimination Agency (ADS) received its second highest number of discrimination cases over a 12-month period since the body's inception in 2006.

Ferda Ataman announced the details of the report, which showed that last year a total of 5,617 cases of discrimination were reported to the ADS. Of these, 37% were related to racial discrimination, while 32% were connected to disability and chronic diseases.

According to the report, discrimination based on gender formed 20% of all official complaints with 10% based on age.

Meanwhile, the data showed 9% of cases registered were related to religion and belief, and 4% to sexual identity.

Survey reveals wider malaise

Earlier on Tuesday, Ataman said the problem was even more widespread than what the official statistics show. She told ARD's "Morgenmagazin" television program that some "13 million people" in Germany had been discriminated against over the past five years, based on data extrapolated from a separate survey.

Last month, Ataman was appointed Germany's anti-discrimination commissioner by the Bundestag amid furor among some parliamentarians who accused her of being a "left-wing activist" and of downplaying an Islamist threat.

jsi/aw (dpa, AFP, epd)