 Germany: Beer prices soared in 2018

News

Germany: Beer prices soared in 2018

The Federal Statistical Office released the sobering news ahead of German Beer Day on April 23. But the price hikes don't seem to have dampened the nation's thirst entirely.

Beer glasses being raised

The prices of beer and drinks containing beer rose by 3.5 percent across the board in 2018, well above the official consumer inflation rate. That's according to data released by the Federal Statistical Office on Thursday.

Pilsners, lagers and dark beers were hit the hardest, with a price increase of 3.8 percent. 

Read moreBeyond the Purity Law: Explore the diversity of German beer

Meanwhile, beer-based mixed drinks, like shandies with added lemonade or Coke, saw a price increase of 3.6 percent, while the cost of alcohol-free beers rose 2.7 percent, reflecting their growing popularity. The price of wheat beer and Altbier rose by only 1.8 percent over the same period.

Germany came in 15th in UK-based Travelex's 2017 index which ranked countries according to their beer prices, with Bulgaria in first place, trailed by the Czech Republic, Hungary and Mexico.

Read moreAlcohol: Life gets better without it

Watch video 02:52

Brewing organic beer in Bavaria

Nevertheless, German breweries showed no sign of slowing down production. Across the country, 8.7 billion liters of beer were brewed last year, with up 2.2 percent — or 184 million liters — from 2017. According to beer statisticians, the increase in production has a lot to do with the long, warm summer and the month-long, beer-friendly FIFA World Cup.

Most beer brewed in Germany is sold within the country's borders, with beer exports rising only 0.1 percent over 2017. Italy was the largest market for German beer in 2018, followed by China and the Netherlands.

  • Nine beer bottles at LagerLager in Berlin, Copyright: DW/J. Chase

    9 German beers that do their own thing

    Something for everyone

    The beers Andre Gifkens and Robyn Anderson of Berlin selected for their specialty store Lager Lager cover a wide range of styles, strengths and flavors. Not all of them conform to the Purity Law, which is why the word "beer" is missing from some labels. Some of them are produced by big companies; others are craft beers brewed by entrepreneurs without corporate backing. All of them are delicious.

  • Weisse, Copyright: DW/J. Chase

    9 German beers that do their own thing

    Weisse: A tart treat from northern Germany

    We start on the tangy, low-alcohol, refreshing side. Weisse is a wheat beer dating from the 17th century and often drunk with fruit syrup. What gives the drink in its pure form a characteristic sourness is the addition of the bacteria lactobacillus. Friedrich the Great of Prussia learned how to brew it, and Napoleon allegedly dubbed it the "champagne of the North."

  • Fruit ale, Copyright: DW/J. Chase

    9 German beers that do their own thing

    Fruit ale: More than just the basic four

    One reason for the Purity Law implemented in 1516 — which limited the makeup of beer to just water, hops, barley, and yeast — was to stop unscrupulous brewers from putting poison in the brew. But there's no intrinsic reason not to add natural ingredients like fruit. Berlin craft brewery Heidenpeter's uses raspberries to create a delectable German take on a Belgian fruit ale.

  • Gose, Copyright: DW/J. Chase

    9 German beers that do their own thing

    Gose: A salty salute from the past

    Beer is a thirst-quencher, so the last flavor you might think you'd want in it is salt, but that's indeed one of the key ingredients in the eastern German specialty, Gose. The other is coriander. Combine them with lactobacillus and top-fermenting yeast, and you get a drink that's salty, but doesn't leave you parched.

  • Pale ale, Copyright: DW/J. Chase

    9 German beers that do their own thing

    Pale ale: Beers hopping borders

    It took a long time for the craft beer movement to get to Germany, but when it did, it exploded, eradicating national boundaries. German brewers no longer always focus on bottom-fermenting, filtered pilsners and lagers. Innovative breweries like Berliner Berg are exploring Anglo-American styles like pale ales in all their many varieties.

  • Altbier, Copyright: DW/J. Chase

    9 German beers that do their own thing

    Altbier: Innovation and tradition

    Despite the prominence of lagers, specialized regional ales go back a long time in Germany. One is Kölsch in Cologne, another is Altbier from the Dusseldorf region. The name means "old beer," but that signifies top fermentation, not mustiness. On the contrary, this red ale is a session beer designed to be drunk in great quantities in brewing pubs like Uerige.

  • Smoked beer, Copyright: DW/J. Chase

    9 German beers that do their own thing

    Smoked beer: The pride of Bamberg

    The smoked beers of the Bavarian town of Bamberg are based on a type of lager, but they're worlds away from Beck's. The malt is dried over an open fire, which imparts a smoky aroma and taste to the finished product. You might find Rauchbier off-putting at first, but try a classic like Schlenkerla with a platter of smoked meat, and you'll be in heaven.

  • Bockbier, Copyright: DW/J. Chase

    9 German beers that do their own thing

    Bockbier: Knocking socks off for 700 years

    Most people associate Bockbier with Bavaria, but it originated in the mid-13th century up north in Einbeck, which presumably drunken Bavarians mispronounced as "ein Bock." There's no mistaking the high alcohol content, which starts at six and goes all the way up to 57 percent. That's one reason why the many Bock styles taste more like barley wine than lager.

  • Weizendoppelbock, Copyright: DW/J. Chase

    9 German beers that do their own thing

    Weizendoppelbock: A fireplace companion

    You can make a Bockbier out of either a lager or southern Germany's other specialty, Weizen (wheat beer). Using a higher proportion of wheat to barley sweetens the beer, and bumping up the alcohol content makes it an ideal after-dinner treat. The label of this Weizendoppelbock from the Schneider brewery just outside Munich reads "for a great moment in front of the fireplace."

  • Schwarzbier, Copyright: DW/J. Chase

    9 German beers that do their own thing

    Schwarzbier and Stout: The force of the dark side

    The traditional German Schwarzbier (black beer) is a bottom-fermented lager that gets its deep, dark hue from roasting the malt. But craft breweries like Hanscraft from western Germany are treading different paths and making English-style top-fermented porters and stouts. Their Black Nizza Imperial Stout contains 10 different types of malt and a whopping 9 percent alcohol.

    Author: Jefferson Chase


mc/rt (dpa)

