  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Libya flood
Migration
Russia's war in Ukraine
Law and JusticeGermany

Germany bans US-linked 'Hammerskins' neo-Nazi group

September 19, 2023

German police searched the homes of right-wing extremists from "Hammerskins Deutschland." It is the 20th right-wing extremist organization in Germany to have been banned to date.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WV0N
Police raid against members of "Hammerskins Deutschland" in Berlin
Police searched the homes of extremists in 10 German federal states, including Berlin.Image: Dominik Totaro/dpa/picture alliance

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser banned the extremist far-right group "Hammerskins Deutschland" as well as its regional branches and the affiliated group "Crew 38," the ministry said on Tuesday.

In the early hours of the morning, police officers searched the flats of 28 suspected members of the association in ten German states: Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg, Berlin, Brandenburg, Hesse, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Thuringia and the Saarland.

The German neo-Nazi group is an offshoot of a white supremacist group from the USA and has existed in Germany since the early 1990s.

Why was group banned?

"Hammerskins Deutschland" stands against the constitutional order and against the idea of international understanding, the ministry said. The purpose and activities of the association were contrary to criminal law, it added justifying its actions.

Concerts organized by the group were used to spread their right-wing extremist ideology, also among non-members, according to the ministry.

he federal and state governments had worked together for over a year to prepare the ban, they also cooperated with US partner authorities.

German intelligence classifies AfD youth wing as 'extremist'

Blow against right-wing extremism

According to the ministry, it is the 20th right-wing extremist organization in Germany to have been banned to date.

The ban is "a hard blow against organized right-wing extremism," Faeser said. This sends "a clear signal against racism and anti-Semitism."

Right-wing extremism is still "the greatest extremist threat to our democracy," she stressed, adding that "this is why we continue to act with all determination to destroy right-wing extremist structures."

dh/jcg (dpa, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Man sitting among the rubble covering his face in desperation.

Libya floods: What we know a week after the catastrophe

PoliticsSeptember 18, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema

Zambians protest 'death threats' against their president

Zambians protest 'death threats' against their president

PoliticsSeptember 18, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Surveillance cameras at Tiananmen Gate in Beijing

Japanese companies fear China's draconian espionage laws

Japanese companies fear China's draconian espionage laws

BusinessSeptember 18, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Picture of a painting titled "Madame Soler" by artist Pablo Picasso hangs on a white wall.

Nazi-looted art: Is Germany delaying restitution?

Nazi-looted art: Is Germany delaying restitution?

ArtsSeptember 18, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A man stands close to a parking meter near a shop window that was damaged during anti-migrant rioting in Limassol, Cyprus, on the first weekend in September

Cyprus: Migrant community reels after violent racist attacks

Cyprus: Migrant community reels after violent racist attacks

MigrationSeptember 18, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.

US prisoners head home in swap as Iranians land in Tehran

US prisoners head home in swap as Iranians land in Tehran

PoliticsSeptember 18, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

People march in New York ahead of the UNGA this week

Climate change: Thousands march in NYC ahead of UN summit

Climate change: Thousands march in NYC ahead of UN summit

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 18, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage